It Took the Chrome Hearts of Pearls to Make the Chrome Hearts of Pearls

Kokichi Mikimoto invented pearls. Well, kinda. While natural pearls have existed since time immemorial, Mikimoto was the first person to culture pearls way back in 1893, artificially injecting material into a mollusk until it forms round shiny beads. Over a century later, his fine jewelry line, MIKIMOTO, is still at the top of the pearl game.

“If it’s pearls, it has to be MIKIMOTO,” Richard Stark, co-founder of Chrome Hearts, told his daughter Jesse Jo Stark when she pitched the idea of Chrome Hearts pearl jewelry. And so, a collaboration was born, where the biggest name in ultra-luxury biker jewelry started using a gemstone best known for being found in grandma’s jewelry collection (and, more recently, the odd high-profile fella).

That tension actually makes for an interesting contrast. In their debut collaboration, released in 2024, the sultry shimmer of MIKIMOTO’s pearls softened Chrome Hearts’ gothic white gold crosses and punkish safety pin brooch. Now, a five-piece 22K yellow gold collection follows up that initial white gold range.

In the latest offering, pearls and pavé diamonds cover Chrome Hearts’ classics, like its cross pendant necklace and bracelet, while the safety pin returns in yellow gold and drop earrings feature a MIKIMOTO pearl squished between a Chrome Hearts cross and a long golden spike.

It’s unusual enough that Chrome Hearts would experiment with pearls but even rarer for MIKIMOTO to release a collaboration. The old-school jewelry house regularly creates custom creations, such as the pearl ornamentation for Emily Blunt’s 2026 Met Gala top but its cobranded drops are few and far between. Really, a longstanding partnership with COMME des GARÇONS and recently unveiled Onitsuka Tiger jewels are the only other big-name MIKIMOTO link-ups of note.

And while this Chrome Hearts collaboration marks the expansion of MIKIMOTO’s collaborative offerings, it’s not going to be easy to find. In classic Chrome Hearts style, it hasn’t publicly announced details of the drop, but it is available in limited numbers at its flagship stores and MIKIMOTO’s Ginza store also has stock.

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