What do Mia Khalifa, Eugene Whang & Simon Fujiwara Have In Common?

What began as a collaboration between the London jewellery line BUNNEY and militaria imprint Alpha Industries became something far more extravagant once BUNNEY began flicking through its phonebook. Andrew Bunney, the founder, got his friends and colleagues to leave their mark on Alpha Industries’ MA-1 bomber jacket, creating a bespoke object as rare as his label’s jewelry.

This global assemblage of creatives is impressively varied, including companies like LA poker club CASINOLA, Frank Lebon’s photography collective DoBeDo, London patisserie Maison Bertaux, and the Japanese racing team turned fashion label Team Ikuzawa. Then there are individuals involved, like contemporary artist Simon Fujiwara, media personality Mia Khalifa, and industrial designer Eugene Whang.

It’s an almost inconceivable amalgamation of people to bring on board for a single jacket, but that’s the kind of pull BUNNEY has.

The jewelry line has a history of bringing buzzy folks into its orbit, collaborating with the likes of Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER, work-streetwear line Carhartt WIP, and high-end Japanese bagmaker PORTER.

Its Alpha Industries bomber takes cues from a similar subcultural flavor, drawing from English subcultures that adorned bomber jackets with patches, like the punks and ravers. The BUNNEY x Alpha Industries MA1 comes pre-decorated with the logos and artworks of its many collaborators, something of a tapestry of BUNNEY’s community.

Each contributor adds extra personality to the jacket, releasing February 26 for £740 (around $1,000) via BUNNEY’s website.

But why stop there? BUNNEY wants to see more badges, and thus more personality, added to its Alpha Industries collaboration. As the brand writes in a statement, “the wish is that this piece be worn in a manner unique to each owner by adding patches and wear… becoming more precious and personal.”

