Masters of Monochrome: 12 Black and White Sneakers to Shop Now

It's natural to get caught up in the array of multicolored, statement-making sneakers that are constantly hitting the market, but we are toning down the color and taking a look at some staples: black and white sneakers.

Easy to pair with almost any outfit, a strong selection of black and white sneakers is a formidable force in any rotation that you will find yourself returning to regularly. While we all love a bright pair of statement sneakers, it is the monochrome pairs that form the backbone of our wardrobes.

From the minimalist-leaning to the more ornate, we've rounded up a selection of black and white sneakers suited to all tastes and budgets. Peep them below and find your next pair of go-to sneakers.

Shop the best black and white sneakers below

adidas Samba OG

Since the Samba has seen its popularity rise in the sneaker scene, there have been some very experimental versions of the shoe hitting the market. Caroline Hu, for example, covered the shoe with voluminous ruffles while Wales Bonner opted for textured pony hair.

Regardless of all the Samba options that are available, you can't go wrong with the OG in black and white.

Marine Serre MS Rise Sneakers

MS Rise Sneakers $327 Marine Serre Buy at ssense

Marine Serre continues to find inventive ways of adding her moon-shaped logo to everything and anything. On this pair of sneakers, the logo makes up the tread on the sole and is added in white to the side of the sneaker.

BAPE Sk8 Sta Denim Sneakers

Sk8 Sta Denim Sneakers $310 BAPE Buy at ssense

This summer, we not only saw the resurgence of jorts (a.k.a jean shorts) but we also saw an uptick in jeakers (a.k.a. jean sneakers). There was Loewe's patchwork denim sneakers, New Balance's Boro Denim collection, and Levi's link-up with Crocs.

BAPE has also been getting in on the action, decking out its Sk8 Sta sneaker with a black denim upper.

norda 002 M

Building off norda's first model, the 002 sneaker has the same cutting-edge tech that put the brand on the map but wrapped up into a trail-ready model. The shoe has a bio-based Dyneema upper (the world's strongest and lightest fibre, according to norda) and a custom Vibram midsole.

Comme Des Garçons Homme x New Balance

1906R $263 Comme Des Garçons Homme x New Balance Buy at Slam Jam

No brand does simple sneaker collaborations better than Comme Des Garçons. The brand's collaborative footwear output is largely made up of monochrome shoes, such as the New Balance ones above, with very subtle details.

Marni Pablo Leather Sneakers

Pablo Leather Sneakers $770 Marni Buy at Luisaviaroma

It's all about the oversized, sculptural sole unit on this Marni sneaker. The chunky sole expands at the front of the shoe to create a huge block toe.

Balenciaga Runner Sneakers

We always knew the upper on Balenciaga's ultra oversized Runner Sneaker was eye-catching, but this black and white colorway shows just how extreme the sporty overlays are.

ASICS x GmbH Gel-Kayano Legacy

GEL-KAYANO LEGACY $210 ASICS x GmbH Buy at Highsnobiety

Congratulations are in order, as the ASICS Gel-Kayano has reached its 30th anniversary. And to celebrate the occasion, ASICS has released a Legacy model that combines the best bits of different Gel-Kayano models from over the last 30 years.

This pair comes with a black and white makeover courtesy of the Berlin-based label GmbH.

UNTITLAB® Heel Sneakers

Want to utilize the added height that heels provide but also want to enjoy the comfort of sneakers? Then UNTITLAB® has the shoes for you.

EYTYS Santos Trainers

A classic sneaker shape that's been upgraded through its misshapen midsole, the EYTYS Santos arrives in soft nappa leather with satin embroidery.

Moncler Genius x FRGMT Jacquard Slip-On Sneakers

FRGMT Hiroshi Fujiwara Jacquard Slip-On Sneakers $497 Moncler Genius Buy at Mr Porter

Moncler Genius and Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara cooked up a luxurious pair of slip-on sneakers here. The monochrome model has a jacquard-woven upper in a houndstooth pattern while the midsole displays code related to this collaborative footwear model.

Nike Air Jordan 11 Retro

Air Jordan 11 Retro $228 Nike Buy at StockX

Space Jams are a certified classic sneaker. The shoe combines patent leather and an icy sole while its carbon plate technology means that it has the performance to match its looks.

