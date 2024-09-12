Rabbit-Ready Carhartt Workwear For Bunney's Lapine Magazine (EXCLUSIVE)

Carhartt workwear for rabbits. Carrot-carrying PORTER bags. This is as close as it comes to a capsule Bunney wardrobe.

Bunney, unsurprisingly, loves rabbits. The British silver artisans have long referenced the humble lapine because, yeah, the brand is called Bunney!

It's named for founder Andrew Bunney, to be clear, but rabbits are so much a Bunney signature that they appear in its logo and jewelry.

But it took until the latest issue of Selected Works, Bunney's in-house publication, to focus in-depth on the rabbit itself.

Selected Works: The Rabbit, launching at Tokyo's Shibuya Parco mall on September 13, is a two-volume tome that "traces the rabbit’s journey through culture, history, and society," according to the press release.

Expect a deep dive down the rabbit hole, with contributions from contributors as disparate as include legendary milliner Stephen Jones, activist Gloria Steinem, cartoon character Miffy, several people named "Bunny," and The British Rabbit Council.

Historians, booksellers, artists, master plaster casters (say that three times fast), chocolatiers, and a magician are all present.

Accompanying the text is a selection of collaborative items created with PORTER and Carhartt WIP, longtime friends of the brand, who've created bespoke printed wearables and a magazine (or carrot)-sized tote that'll be offered on-site alongside a selection of Bunney's own exquisite finery, including special Selected Works badges and rabbit-shaped coin banks.

The extreme charm is anchored by the artfulness inherent to everything Bunney, a reflection of how Selected Works turns a seemingly simple subject into a matter of thoughtful discourse.

Like the rabbit itself, Bunney may sound cute but it's much more than a pretty face.