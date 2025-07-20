Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Salute to the Cadet Hat's Sublime Revival

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Attention! Cadet hats are back and have never looked better.

As the name implies, the military-style hats have been worn by actual soldiers in training. It was also a hot-ticket item of the early 2000s, co-signed by Y2K icons like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Disney's own "Cadet Kelly" a.k.a. Hilary Duff.

And for people like Eminem and frequent festival goers, the cadet hat never went away after the aughts. It became apart of their signature looks.

Today, we're seeing an increased interest in vintage army hats by names like Y-3. But also, fashion labels are dropping their own top-tier interpretations of the piece. It's essentially the revived cadet cap in its finest hour.

A quick search on Instagram may bring you to secondhand cadet hats as well as repurposed versions made from Japanese selvedge denim or even old army gear. Los Angeles-based vintage brand Two Fold has garnered significant attention on the fashion side of TikTok for its sun-faded cadet hats.

Designers are also creating their own, using the army-inspired silhouette as a canvas for their creative expression. Emerging brand RE9AL recently dropped its long-awaited cadet hats, and even claimed the season to be a "cadet cap summer."

Made in Jersey, the brand's caps arrive in slick leather and cotton options, each topped with the brand's logo in a different material for pleasing textural contrast.

Aseye Studio, a fashion label founded by Asia Irving, stylist and sister of Kyrie Irving, also just launched cadet-ish hats. They're labeled as "vintage baseball caps," but they have the shape of the classic military hats. Plus, they look so darn good, so they get a pass.

Stüssy fully leans into the worn-in army aesthetic, of course. The streetwear brand's cadet hats appeared in desert camo and faded cotton materials for the Spring/Summer 2025 season. Like any good Stüssy piece, the hats have since sold out.

Fashion has long looked to the armed forces for inspiration for designing functional yet wearable pieces. Camouflage prints are even having another moment in fashion again, although the pattern will never truly go out of style and will forever live on in both spaces.

The cadet hat comes back in perfect timing alongside the camo renaissance. It's a swaggy return that deserves several salutes.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
