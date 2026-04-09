Another Aspect’s Secret to Success: “Some Call It Boring but It’s What People Want”

It’s mere minutes into our discussion about Another Aspect when Michael Fong and I come up stuck. We’ve run out of adjectives to describe the young Danish brand. This isn’t because Fong is unfamiliar with it — he’s been buying the label for Canadian menswear store Lost & Found since 2023 — nor because Another Aspect’s style of menswear is difficult to put into plain English. The issue is that Another Aspect has boiled its oeuvre down to such specifics that Fong and I find ourselves repeatedly coming to the conclusion that “it’s just a really smart brand.”

“The product is smart, the way they run their business is smart, so there’s not much to say after that,” Fong says at one point. “They've got all the nuts and bolts right about the product and about how to run their business. Maybe that's not the sexiest tagline — smart brand knows how to run a business — but believe it or not, that's a key to success in this realm.”

The punctuality of the brand’s deliveries, swift ordering processes, and easy communication with its founders — “they’re great people, which makes doing business with them easy,” Fong says — inspired Lost & Found to continually increase its Another Aspect orders since it began stocking them. And many others have followed suit; around 90 tasteful independent boutiques sell Another Aspect, from New York’s Colbo to Peggs & son. on England’s south coast, to Third Place in Nagoya, Japan.

another aspect / Johanna Hvidtved

It’s an impressive batch of retailers, made more impressive by the fact that Another Aspect was founded in 2019 by a relatively inexperienced trio consisting of a professional footballer, a design graduate, and his best friend who’d cut his teeth working at the Copenhagen boutique Goods. Their proposition was simple but potent. What if instead of producing anything new, they produced everything perfectly?

“We don’t want our brand to be based around trends but core pieces that we use as a style library,” co-founder Daniel Brøndt tells me. “We might add a new color or change the stitching, but we build around what we already have and then add what we think is missing. It’s very important for us not to overdo anything.”

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Another Aspect’s shirting is a clear example of this understated approach. This is the brand’s biggest and most popular category, yet it only comprises five styles of button-down (each named Shirt 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, and so on) with their own subtleties, like a faintly oversized but dressy poplin shirt and a boxy number so minimal it forgoes traditional buttoned sleeves for an open cuff.

“Are Another Aspect’s shirts the world's best? No,” says Fong. “From a technical perspective, it is not the most well-made shirt on the planet. But that’s not the brief. The mandate is to make the best package. In terms of technical build, overall fit, finish, and quality, these might be the best value shirts on the market. It's very easy to go out and say, ‘I'm gonna make the best shirt possible.’ But that's how you end up with a thousand euro shirt.” Another Aspect’s shirting remains a long way from breaking the four-figure mark, with a striped organic cotton poplin shirt made in Portugal priced at €181,95 (around $208) and a zippered overshirt made in Japan using locally sourced cotton weighing in at €295 (around $340).

While it started life as a line of shirts, Another Aspect’s purview has expanded to include slouchy tailoring made in Porto, just a two-hour drive from the fabric supplier, the decade-old Portuguese wool specialist Albano Morgado, and organic cotton jeans woven in the small Italian commune of Urbania, which Fong says are a particularly strong seller this season. There are also leather shoes on the way, something Another Aspect’s been developing for well over a year.

another aspect / Johanna Hvidtved, another aspect / Johanna Hvidtved

This is humble everyday clothing made from top-of-the-line fabrics — Another Aspect sources handmade Harris Tweed from Scotland and utilizes established Italian fabric houses like Manteco and Al.Ma. Tissues that supply high fashion’s biggest names — and cut slightly roomier. “We don't do a lot of bold colors or silhouettes that are too oversized,” says Brøndt. “Some people will call it boring, but it's what people want at the moment. They want a quieter product that they can keep for a very long time.” It’s true. As Highsnobiety’s editor-in-chief, Noah Johnson, has said, “people want good clothes.”

Scandinavia is famously a hotbed of restrained design, from plainly stylish sound systems to efficient flatpack furniture, and even as flagbearers like Ganni and Acne Studios branch out into funkier terrain, plenty of locals keep it classic. Sweden’s Our Legacy does over $50 million in annual revenue by proposing a down-to-earth design philosophy and Another Aspect’s Copenhagen store rubs shoulders with decade-old menswear label mfpen and luxury bedwear line Tekla, two other imprints generating buzz with considered minimalism. But there’s a pragmatism unique to Another Aspect.

another aspect / Johanna Hvidtved

“We don’t add a detail if it doesn’t have any function and just makes something look beautiful,” says Brøndt, and there truly isn’t a single piece of unnecessary ornamentation in the brand’s range.

The silhouettes and organic or upcycled fabrics carry these sober creations, which are made entirely by small local producers and have in turn made Another Aspect “very well respected among [fashion] industry people,” according to Fong. But while Another Aspect’s lowkey designs may have garnered quiet acclaim in fashionable circles, Brøndt doesn’t consider Another Aspect a “fashion brand.”

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“In the beginning, we didn't look at the fashion world at all. We just wanted to make good clothing,” he says, pointing to its core carryover styles and modest designs as evidence of Another Aspect operating outside the trend-hungry fast-paced fashion landscape. When I ask Brøndt about the possibility of an Another Aspect fashion show, he chuckles, saying, “That's not something that's for us, or for our clothing.”

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