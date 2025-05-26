Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

There's Military Tech Infused in These Birkenstock Sandals

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
Maharishi
1 / 8

Trust Maharishi to turn a pair of simple, outdoorsy Birkenstocks into a military-infused technical sandal. 

The London-based label, founded over three decades ago by upcycling pieces of military surplus, is taking on Birkenstock’s Mogami Terra sandal for its debut collaboration with the German footwear company.

Shop Birkenstock

The double-strapped sandal has been given a utilitarian update. Suede and nylon webbing fastenings are brought onto the upper of the shoe, controlled through quick-release buckles. Plus, the grippy polyurethane sole is waterproof. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A collaboration with Birkenstock 1774 (which is the brand's luxury division) Maharishi's Mogami Terra Tech sandal arrives in three colorways, all unsurprisingly military-inspired, on May 30.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And it comes with the option of a full Mogami Terra Tech Pack comprising a detachable crossbody strap, double carabiner, and split-toe tabi socks.

The detachable strap and double carabiner allow you to easily carry the shoes, inspired by the U.S. Army’s M.A.L.I.C.E system (that’s short for: Modified All-Purpose Lightweight Individual Carrying Equipment) introduced in the ‘60s to attach equipment onto tactical gear.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Combine that with a matching Maharishi x Birkenstock 1774 M.A.L.I.C.E backpack, also dropping as part of the collection, and you have the beginnings of a full tactical summer uniform.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Painfully Sleek Birkenstock Mule Too Cool For the Kitchen
  • Finally, "Fully Wrapped" Birkenstocks
  • Only The Finest Denim For Diesel’s “Birkenstocks”
  • Birkenstock’s Handmade Boots Tell a Tale of Traditional German Craft
  • GR10K & Salomon’s Rugged Trail Sneaker Is of Military-Grade Strength
What To Read Next
  • There's Military Tech Infused in These Birkenstock Sandals
  • The "Banana Split" ASICS Dad Shoes Are Straight-Up Delicious
  • A Watch Worthy of the “King of Cool”
  • Finally, Back to Un-Basics
  • Pulse Check: Artifacts of the Game Part 1 - Jerseys
  • The Best of Ralph Lauren Polo's Past, in the Present
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now