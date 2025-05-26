There's Military Tech Infused in These Birkenstock Sandals

Trust Maharishi to turn a pair of simple, outdoorsy Birkenstocks into a military-infused technical sandal.

The London-based label, founded over three decades ago by upcycling pieces of military surplus, is taking on Birkenstock’s Mogami Terra sandal for its debut collaboration with the German footwear company.

The double-strapped sandal has been given a utilitarian update. Suede and nylon webbing fastenings are brought onto the upper of the shoe, controlled through quick-release buckles. Plus, the grippy polyurethane sole is waterproof.

A collaboration with Birkenstock 1774 (which is the brand's luxury division) Maharishi's Mogami Terra Tech sandal arrives in three colorways, all unsurprisingly military-inspired, on May 30.

And it comes with the option of a full Mogami Terra Tech Pack comprising a detachable crossbody strap, double carabiner, and split-toe tabi socks.

Maharishi

The detachable strap and double carabiner allow you to easily carry the shoes, inspired by the U.S. Army’s M.A.L.I.C.E system (that’s short for: Modified All-Purpose Lightweight Individual Carrying Equipment) introduced in the ‘60s to attach equipment onto tactical gear.

Combine that with a matching Maharishi x Birkenstock 1774 M.A.L.I.C.E backpack, also dropping as part of the collection, and you have the beginnings of a full tactical summer uniform.

