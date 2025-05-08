Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Flavorfully Faded Fabrics From the Master of Californian Ease

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style
Stüssy
Stüssy has long since mastered the art of classic and relaxed style, influenced by athletic tropes and casual gear. Now it's turning those classics up with funky fabrications and well worn textures.

For Stüssy Summer 2025, it’s all about dynamic materials.

There's a style adage that posits if an outfit's not made interesting through use of color, then it ought to be made interesting through shape. If it's not interesting by shape, then it must be made interesting through texture. Failing that, you’ve got yourself a bland look. Or so they say.

Well, Stüssy takes the “ifs” out of that statement and patches it up with absolutes. These clothes are interesting in shape, color, and texture, often all at once.

Aloha shirts, the kind you might see on your local Trader Joe's cashier, are paired with textured leopard prints, a combo that teeters on the brink of sensory overload. Thick-stitched camouflage tees and tufted leather outerwear adds some jagged charm to what is normally the stiffest of garments.

In fact, worn-in fatigue is a recurring theme within the collection. Par exemple, a knitted Stüssy crewneck sports a pre-cracked graphic logo and color-blocked sweaters wear intentional distressing throughout.

The oil-washed zip jackets and pre-faded tees all look lovingly lived-in, too — even a classic zip-up hoodie has that vintage treatment.

Surfing, skating and unbothered coolness is the lifeblood of Stüssy's style steelo since the beginning. The laidback vibe is manifested here through texture alone. It's one thing for clothes to merely appear casual but the focused textural commitment to the blasé aesthetic is on another level.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
