Callum Turner Lowkey Got Dua Lipa Hooked on Obscure French Workwear

This is the year that BRUT, once an IYKYK vintage archive that became a small but buzzy fashion label, reached far beyond its Parisian borders. At the start of 2026, it opened a store in New York, prompting locals to queue for hours in the blistering cold to get their hands on its reworked vintage-inspired garbs. The hype is so big that even Callum Turner, leading favorite to play the next James Bond and newlywed husband to Dua Lipa, has also woken up to the charm of BRUT’s pre-distressed menswear classics.

In fact, Turner boarded the BRUT train (relatively) early. Since the start of 2026, Turner’s been quietly building up a wardrobe of BRUT’s best bits.

The French fashion house’s acclaimed in-house label is rooted in its esteemed archives. “All the major brands — Dior, Margiela, Louis Vuitton, Lemaire — came in [to our vintage archives] to find interesting shapes, interesting designs,” BRUT co-founder Paul Ben Chemhoun recently told Highsnobiety, and that inspired him to also start taking inspiration from his vast collection for new garments.

The cropped rain jacket with hidden air vents that Turner wore in February 2026, for instance, was informed by some of Chemhoun’s archival outdoor-wear, as were the pre-dirtied “archive denim” BRUT jeans he paired it with.

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The faux-muddied wide-leg jeans reappeared later in the year, when Turner walked through New York wearing one of his four cropped Axel Arigato cardigans, a black shearling jacket, and Nike Air Max Goadome Low sneakers, which are a cross between a hiking boot and a sporty Air Max. Turner is as fixated on these sneakers as his other BRUT garments.

Take his latest gushed-about outfit, for example. This beautifully simple get-up consists of those same Nike shoes (available for less than $200), straight-leg blue jeans, and a $325 boxy navy harrington-style sports jacket from, you guessed it, BRUT. Disregarding Louis Vuitton’s Wes Anderson-inspired holdall, that’s all very down-to-earth for such a high-profile fellow. And his obsession with humble French workwear is even rubbing off on his wife, Dua Lipa.

An Instagram post from April includes a photo of the three-time Grammy Award-winner in a BRUT cap paired with the label’s raglan-cut beige trench coat. Keep swiping, and Turner pops up in a BRUT Archives logo tee he’s since been spotted wearing again.

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Part of what makes Turner’s style alluring is that, unlike some other celebrities, he rewears his favorite pieces regularly, just like the rest of us. Plus, his style is relatively straightforward and affordable, typically comprising jeans, sneakers, and hoodies, making these undeniably stylish get-ups from a certified A-lister feel downright relatable.

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