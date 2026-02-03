Nike ACG's Version of a Timberland Boot Looks Better as a Sneaker

Nike is far from a hybrid shoe novice. But the Swoosh's Timbs-coded Goadome Low sneaker truly displays a new level of mixed-shoe mastery altogether. Step aside, Timberland. Look out, CAT! There's a new work boot (-turned daily driver) in town!

A new look for Nike's rugged ACG hiking boot, this handsome earth-toned Goadome Low shoe is a gnarly mix of the Swoosh's original Timberland-adjacent boot and a classic Air Max sneaker, as evidenced by the visible cushioning in the sole unit.

If that sounds like a crazy combination, that's because it highkey is. And it only looks crazier in the Goadome's new low-cut variation.

Up top, the Goadome Low Sneaker wears a smooth nubuck upper that resembles the signature buttery hue of a classic Timberland workboot, just darkened up with some black laces and a matching tongue.

So far, this is business as usual.

Sure, Nike isn't known for boots, but the outdoorsy ACG line is so deeply ingrained in the Swoosh's history that the Goadome Low hardly feels like an outsider. It has abundant company across the Swoosh's repertoire, although few items are similarly Air Max-y.

But where things really get funky with the Goadome Low shoe, soon available on the Nike website for $200, is at its base.

Instead of the standard rubber outsole you'd expect to see on a common work boot, the Goadome Low's outsole has full-length Air Max cushioning as if it was an Air Max 95 or some other kind of road-friendly running shoe.

It's a crazy combo that only looks crazy in the low-top iteration, where the upper and the sole really come into stark contrast.

A rugged work boot is one thing, but a rugged work boot that is literally built for the courts and the trails? That's the type of enigmatic thinking that keeps Nike at the forefront of hybrid shoe innovation.

