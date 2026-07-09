What's Better Than One Work Jacket? Two Work Jackets

Every luxury brand and edgy streetwear label under the sun has released a work jacket. Prada has its Carhartt-flavored barn jacket, and Carhartt has its own luxury Crafted line; Stone Island has a too-beautiful-for-work quilted number, while TATAMIZE has its “actually, do work in this” jacket. There’s something for everyone, or so we thought.

See, it turns out that true workwear jacketmaxxing doesn’t involve making the most luxe version of the silhouette; it involves Frankensteining the staple until it becomes something entirely new. With the release of the Beautiful People x Dickies collaboration, the Japanese label proves that the only thing better than one work jacket (or one pair of double-knee work pants) is two, stacked on top of each other.

For its debut Dickies partnership, first unveiled in its Fall/Winter 26 runway show, Beautiful People stuck close to its deconstructionist DNA, turning out fresh takes on two core pieces of workwear: its work jacket stacks the cropped Dickies' Model 780 Short Blouson over its longer Model 3494 Coverall, but can just as easily be reversed, so that the Coverall snaps atop the Blouson. The trousers, meanwhile, pile Dickies’ iconic painter pants over yet another pair.

This is no “Buy One Get One Free” sleight of hand in retail trickery. The jacket layers attach with snap buttons, while the upper layer of the pants can be rolled up as needed, depending on how much of a layer cake you want to look that day.

But the real beauty lies in the details, as both the jacket and pants feature white stitching to highlight each piece’s quintessential workwear paneling and come in two levels of contrasting colorways — navy on grey or a bolder sea green on rusted brown. The result is a pair of workwear staples that are far more fun than anything with “work” in the name has any right to be.

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This freaky, more experimental approach to tailoring is what we’ve come to expect from Beautiful People designer (and former COMME des GARÇONS pattern maker) Hidenori Kumakiri, who has built his brand around transformative silhouettes.

Last year’s Beautiful People x Umbro collab served up shape-shifting tracksuits, with a high-necked hooded track jacket transforming into an oversized coach's jacket and track pants morphing to create an extended crotch or upside-down pocket at the heel.

With the Beautiful People x Dickies collab, the small Japanese brand is proving that everything looks better when you pull a Missy Elliott and put that thing down, flip it and reverse it. And while this particular collection may only be available in Japan, the good news is that anyone can emulate the look at home, should they be so bold as to double-up their Dickies.

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