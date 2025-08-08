When a Forgotten Texan Workwear Brand Turns to Fashion

It’s been a peculiar 105-year existence for Farah. The Texan-born clothing brand has worn many hats across its over-century-long history, gaining notoriety in a variety of countries, and eventually landing itself as one of Japan’s makers of plainly stylish clothes.

Strap in, it's quite the journey.

Everything started with blue chambray work shirts. However, the husband and wife duo behind Farah, Mansour and Hana Farah, soon changed tack and became a producer of denim work pants, then, during World War II, combat uniforms.

By the late '60s, Farah was the second-largest employer in its hometown of El Paso, Texas. In the ‘70s, it found fame amongst UK subcultures including mods, rude boys, and casuals. However, mismanagement led to bankruptcy, and for most of the 21st century, it has existed as a UK high street label. That is, until it expanded to Japan.

Ever since Japanese management company Anthings licensed the Farah brand name for use in Japan, a fashionable renaissance has been underway. Don’t believe me? Just take one look at the brand's latest creation, Fall/Winter 2025.

Loose and louche, Farah Japan’s contemporary take on its workwear heritage presents a tasteful mix of easygoing casual-wear. In that sense, it’s similar to Carhartt WIP, the younger and more streetwise counterpart to another historic workwear brand, Carhartt.

Flick through the over-40-look Farah Japan collection and you find denim work jackets jazzed up through contrast panels of inside-out material on the sleeve, wide-legged camouflage cargo pants have a casual cut more skin to that of slouchy sweatpants, and heavyweight hoodies come with laid-back boxy cuts.

These are menswear staples skillfully reimagined in oversized proportions. And, in many cases, carefully tampered with for an aged, washed-out look.

This isn’t a one-off. Farah Japan’s consistently been pushing out this ilk of elevated everydaywear since its founding in 2020, gaining worldwide popularity with stockists including well-curated boutiques like Goodhood in London and Asphaltgold in Germany.

You will be able to find these latest goods from Farah Japan at its stockists during the coming months.

