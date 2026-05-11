Carhartt Put the WIP in Whip

The Carhartt of cars is now a literal Carhartt car. Talk about putting the WIP in whip! Allow me to explain.

Ford’s Super Duty pickup truck is to automobiles what Carhartt Active Jackets are to fashion. These are rugged, reliable, blue-collar staples that’ve developed a young clientele of collectors willing to pay big bucks for rare, beaten-up, vintage models. Now they’re becoming one. Now, this is a collaboration with Carhartt mainline, as opposed to super-cool sub-label Carhartt WIP, but the pun is too perfect.

The 2027 Ford Super Duty Carhartt Package is, essentially, Ford’s toughest motor wearing Carhartt’s toughest jacket. It is, according to Carhartt president and CEO Linda Hubbard, “a tool designed for the toughest jobs.”

Carhartt’s workwear expertise shines most brightly in the SUV’s interior. The American label didn’t go as far as wrapping the seats with its rigid hardwearing duck canvas, but instead opted for a softer “canvas inspired” commercial-grade abrasion-resistant fabric. And, like all good workwear, it's all triple-stitched together for strength.

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On the exterior, alongside a myriad of Carhartt logos, are some small special material details like the tarnished dark anodized grill with matching dark wheels, adding a textred finish and what Ford calls an “industrial character.”

This is just the beginning of a long-term Carhartt partnership announced at the beginning of this year, where the two Detroit labels, whose original workshops are only a mile apart, come together to create heavy-duty gear while also supporting skilled trades through projects with high schools and community colleges.

Carhartt fulfilled its side of the bargain by producing bespoke workwear for the next cohort of Ford Auto Tech Scholars and "super duty" merch for their new car.

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The merch is, for now, limited to graphic tees and hats, but it'll surely evolve to include Carhartt's hardest-working pieces. Just imagine how good official Ford x Carhartt mechanic's overalls would be.

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