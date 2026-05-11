adidas' Sharply Dressed Samba Sings a Different Tune

Song for the Mute and adidas are back together again. And this time, they've made Sambas for the school yard.

The Australian label rethinks the red-hot Samba Freizeit as a school shoe. The brand basically ruggedizes the dressy model a bit, so that it still looks good even after surviving recess.

adidas' reworked Samba Freizeit lands with glossy, pre-crinkled leather, complete with a sturdy Cold Cement construction and waxed double shoelaces. And the signature chunky soles remain as is, good grip and all.

Song for the Mute's signature woven labels appear throughout the sneaker, keeping up a partnership tradition (they've appeared on other team-ups like those scuffed-up Taekwondo sneakers).

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The fashion brand revealed its Samba Freizeit collaboration roughly a year ago during Paris Fashion Week. It has since dropped adidas super running shoes and even previewed what it's cooking up for the Fall 2026 season (spoiler: collapsible Samba sneakers are the menu).

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And school may be letting out soon, but for adidas and Song for the Mute, class is still in session. And they got the school-worthy Sambas to prove it.

The collaborative Samba Freizeit is scheduled to drop on adidas' website on May 15 for $180. It will arrive in black and brown colorways, alongside textural Tokyo sneakers and a clothing capsule.

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