Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Somehow, Clipse Made Carhartt Workwear Even Tougher

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style
carhartt / Daniel Derro Regan
1 / 5

Clipse and Carhartt are such a perfect pair that their line of collaborative Let God Sort Em Out semi-merch isn't even the first Clipse-ified Carhartt WIP clothing of recent memory. It is, however, the best.

Clipse, the recently reunited duo of sibling rappers Pusha T and Malice, first came together with Carhartt WIP in 2024 for a collection of clever workwear that integrated the shared letter "C" on classic Carhartt shapes. That was a one-off, though, nothing substantive enough to meet the eventual demand.

Shop Carhartt
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But Clipse and Carhartt WIP round two is made to satisfy.

Designed to commemorate the premiere of Let God Sort Em Out, the first new Clipse album in over 15 years, this Carhartt WIP capsule is quintessential Clipse.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

No-nonsense, ultra-tough workwear classics are retooled in black-on-black denim and Carhartt's signature Dearborn Canvas, including the zip-up Detroit Jacket and all-time hooded Active Jacket. Contrasting white graphic details reiterate the underlying motif: Carhartt WIP puts the "C" in Clipse.

T-shirts, outerwear, and no frills. Just rock-solid stuff.

This is Clipse's inherent stylistic muscle, demonstrative since the early days of the group, demonstrated through muscular monochrome and garment shapes as archetypal as Clipse itself.

Clipse actually reformed a couple years back and has since celebrated its return with a slew of fashion co-signs that range from Moncler to adidas, mostly powered by Louis Vuitton menswear overseer Pharrell (recall Pusha's LV appointment).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Releasing July 10 on the Carhartt WIP website, Clipse's Carhartt WIP collaboration — officially titled "CLIPSE Engineered by Carhartt WIP" — kicks off the album launch and ensuing world tour in proper form. Nothing new, just the classics done better.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
Sold out
ASICSGEL-DS TRAINER 14
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bleached & Faded for Fall, Carhartt Sets a New Standard
  • A Leather Carhartt Jacket for... Summer?
  • This “Trashed” Carhartt Jacket Is Really a Treasure
  • Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play
  • Workwear Pants That Are Clocking Overtime This Summer
What To Read Next
  • The adidas Samba at its Most Rugged
  • An Old School Vans Banger Gone Luxe & Backless
  • Nike's Most Classic Jordan Sneaker Does "Tiffany"
  • The (Semi-)Formal Speedo
  • adidas’ Wildly Techy Slip-on Shoes Are Back From The Future
  • Nike's Most Minimalist Runner Is Officially Fashion Now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now