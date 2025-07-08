Somehow, Clipse Made Carhartt Workwear Even Tougher

Clipse and Carhartt are such a perfect pair that their line of collaborative Let God Sort Em Out semi-merch isn't even the first Clipse-ified Carhartt WIP clothing of recent memory. It is, however, the best.

Clipse, the recently reunited duo of sibling rappers Pusha T and Malice, first came together with Carhartt WIP in 2024 for a collection of clever workwear that integrated the shared letter "C" on classic Carhartt shapes. That was a one-off, though, nothing substantive enough to meet the eventual demand.

But Clipse and Carhartt WIP round two is made to satisfy.

Designed to commemorate the premiere of Let God Sort Em Out, the first new Clipse album in over 15 years, this Carhartt WIP capsule is quintessential Clipse.

No-nonsense, ultra-tough workwear classics are retooled in black-on-black denim and Carhartt's signature Dearborn Canvas, including the zip-up Detroit Jacket and all-time hooded Active Jacket. Contrasting white graphic details reiterate the underlying motif: Carhartt WIP puts the "C" in Clipse.

T-shirts, outerwear, and no frills. Just rock-solid stuff.

This is Clipse's inherent stylistic muscle, demonstrative since the early days of the group, demonstrated through muscular monochrome and garment shapes as archetypal as Clipse itself.

Clipse actually reformed a couple years back and has since celebrated its return with a slew of fashion co-signs that range from Moncler to adidas, mostly powered by Louis Vuitton menswear overseer Pharrell (recall Pusha's LV appointment).

Releasing July 10 on the Carhartt WIP website, Clipse's Carhartt WIP collaboration — officially titled "CLIPSE Engineered by Carhartt WIP" — kicks off the album launch and ensuing world tour in proper form. Nothing new, just the classics done better.

