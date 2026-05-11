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adidas' Suede Mary Jane Sneakers Aren't Just Cute — They're Suave AF

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Next up for the adidas Samba Jane? A smooth suede makeover.

Sure, these would be better for the fall season. However, these latest pairs look so good, they get a pass for the summer.

Shop adidas Samba Jane

The colorway is certainly summer-worthy, though. It lands in this beige-ish "Sand Strata" scheme, creating a clean tonal look for the model.

Basically, the Samba Mary Janes already looked satisfying. Adding in the all-suede construction was just a stylish plus.

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The entire hybrid model gets covered in the velvety material, with the Mary Jane strap included. What's more, adidas has throw in some distressed-looking Stripes for added textural play.

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It's not the first time Samba has ventured outside its comfort zone. adidas has dropped versions dressed in satin and even all-leather. It was only a matter of time before a suede Samba ballet sneaker entered the chat.

What's next? A snakeskin moment like its fellow Tokyo MJ? Never say never when it comes to adidas.

For now, the "Sand Strata" Samba Janes are available on Finish Line's website for $110. But hurry, because some sizes are already sold out.

Shop adidas
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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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