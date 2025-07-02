He's Got Game: Carlos Alcaraz Has Already Won Wimbledon with His Style Alone

Fresh off a nail-biting victory at the 2025 French Open, the reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz returned to the hallowed grounds of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Monday, June 30, in an outfit that balanced tradition with modern swagger.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who ultimately triumphed in his open round match and is one of the favorites at this year’s tournament, arrived at Centre Court in a pristine, V-neck cardigan reminiscent of the one Roger Federer wore at the tournament nearly two decades before. Federer, the all-time record-holder of Wimbledon titles, ironically lost that 2008 final to Alcaraz’s childhood idol and mentor, Rafael Nadal. But that once-iconic look has become something else for Alcaraz, who is creating a legacy that feels less like an echo of the past and more like a blueprint of the future.

When it comes to court style, it’s clear Alcaraz takes inspiration from the Big Three (tennis parlance referring to Federer, Nadal, and Novak Djokovic), especially at Wimbledon, where tradition reigns supreme. In the tennis player’s outfit this year—a crewneck top and fitted athletic shorts—there’s the athletic grit of Nadal, the class of Federer, and the icy precision of Djokovic, but with a swagger all Alcaraz’s own. During his previous two victories at the London tournament in 2024 and 2023, the youngster again channeled tennis legacy with a modern flair—wearing a sleek, all-white shirt and shorts combination, with a matching track jacket worn over top to accept the winner’s trophy.

Getty Images, Getty Images

As a rule, don’t expect fussy polo shirts or throwback silhouettes that lean too hard into nostalgia. Alcaraz prefers clean lines, athletic, functional shapes that support his play style, and retro-tinged details like the horizontal rugby stripes he championed at the French Open this year. While function is at the top of mind for Alcaraz, in many ways, his style is an extension of his lively, hard-to-predict on-court persona. Look no further than the white and neon orange kit he wore to win his first US Open title in 2022. The champion wore dark navy shoes, the prerequisite ankle-high tennis socks, and a fitted jersey with a jolt of neon running down the center. The kit served as the perfect backdrop for his maiden Grand Slam title in a city as bustling as New York, which included a series of tight victories, including one over his main rival, Jannik Sinner. Down under at the Australian Open, the star has favored sleeveless tops—a Nadal hallmark—in bold, eye-popping hues that glide with his every step.

As Alcaraz’s brief, but already hall-of-fame-worthy, career has progressed, so too has his style both on and off the court. His “tunnel walks” have become fashion moments in and of themselves, entering stadiums across the globe in monochromatic shorts and zip-up track jackets that blur the line between performance wear and runway polish. But Alacarz’s style prowess extends beyond the confines of the court, too—he’s a self-avowed sneaker head (with a sprawling collection that’ll make anyone jealous), an avid watch collector, and is collaborating with major luxury labels left and right.

Getty Images, Getty Images

It’s an understatement to say that Alacaraz is redefining what it means to be a modern tennis champion—not just with his eclectic, one-of-one play style, but with a fashion sense that bridges eras of the sport’s past while inventing one all his own.