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Vans High-Texture Authentic Sneaker Brings the Skatepark to the Sea

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
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Vans is driving the boat this summer with its deck-inspired skate shoe that's nautical and punk all at the same time.

The water-ready Premium Authentic 44 Deck sneaker is a yacht-coded sneaker that brings the skatepark to the poop deck. What's more Vans than shredding the seven seas?

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Inspired by the deck shoes worn by boat dwellers, this Authentic wears its water wings in the form of frayed rope-esque laces, which give the sneaker its undone disposition. Of course, the navy blue hue is quite aquatic in essence, which adds to the whole buoyant boat vibe soaking through this shoe. 

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Keeping in theme with the boat shoe vibe, the Authentic 44 Deck sneaker features a grooved rubber outsole suitable for wet surfaces.

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So if you want to pop an ollie while at sea, well, Vans has you more than covered.

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Elsewhere, Vans' Authentic 44 Deck sneaker, available on the Vans website for $80, maintains signature Authentic hallmarks, including contrast stitching throughout the upper and a segmented front. The textured suede upper adds a layer of material variation to the otherwise understated shoe.

Now this isn't the first time Vans has taken its thrasher talents to the open waters. In fact, Vans has made quite a few boat shoes in its day, like its tumbled leather 2-Eyelet Boat Shoe or its many textured variants. What makes the Authentic 44 Deck sneaker land as such a big fish in a relatively big pond, though, is the way it maintains Vans' core style principles just with its sea legs.

shop vans here
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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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