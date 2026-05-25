New Balance's Milky 204L Sneaker Is a Holy Cow

New Balance is a tall glass of milk, and even though its silhouettes are gleefully aged, this NB204L is far from curdled.

Hailing from New Balance's ever-growing arsenal of flattened dad shoes, the 204L offers a refreshing, slim approach to standard dad-shoe beefiness. It's basically the skim milk version of an elderly stepper.

Fused with the nostalgic aura of a 2000s runner mixed with futuristic chrome paneling, New Balance's 204L sneaker is a mostly mesh gem that turns the phrase "dad bod" on its head. That is to say, this sneaker is categorically slim in a fashion similar to the super skinny 327 or the hairy good 471.

New Balance might be known for its capital "P" phat dad shoes, but the aged sneaker purveyor is not above slimming things down a little. Or in some cases, a lot.

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Take NB's Miu Miu mule, for example. That shoe is so slim it's missing its entire back half, no Ozempic required.

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The new white and chrome New Balance 204L, made in collaboration with atmos and available on the website for $100, is joined by several other colorways, including a dark chocolate milk iteration as well as a couple of cow-printed makes. New Balance is milking the slim sneaker movement for all its worth, and that's a very good thing.

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