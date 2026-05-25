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New Balance's Milky 204L Sneaker Is a Holy Cow

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
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New Balance is a tall glass of milk, and even though its silhouettes are gleefully aged, this NB204L is far from curdled.

Hailing from New Balance's ever-growing arsenal of flattened dad shoes, the 204L offers a refreshing, slim approach to standard dad-shoe beefiness. It's basically the skim milk version of an elderly stepper.

shop new balance here

Fused with the nostalgic aura of a 2000s runner mixed with futuristic chrome paneling, New Balance's 204L sneaker is a mostly mesh gem that turns the phrase "dad bod" on its head. That is to say, this sneaker is categorically slim in a fashion similar to the super skinny 327 or the hairy good 471

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New Balance might be known for its capital "P" phat dad shoes, but the aged sneaker purveyor is not above slimming things down a little. Or in some cases, a lot. 

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Take NB's Miu Miu mule, for example. That shoe is so slim it's missing its entire back half, no Ozempic required.

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The new white and chrome New Balance 204L, made in collaboration with atmos and available on the website for $100, is joined by several other colorways, including a dark chocolate milk iteration as well as a couple of cow-printed makes. New Balance is milking the slim sneaker movement for all its worth, and that's a very good thing.

shop new balance here
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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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