Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Finally, Luxury Carhartt

Written by Tom Barker in Style

No century-old workwear brand can compete with Carhartt’s cool. This is the brand Tupac used to wear head-to-toe and the maker of crusty hoodies that’ve become genuine menswear grails, and whose rugged jackets are sacred scriptures to artisanal labels that recreate the patina of Carhartt’s finest worn-to-death blue-collar uniforms.

In the midst of all this hype, Carhartt never changed. The American workwear label continues focusing almost exclusively on outfitting workers with humble, hardworking, affordable gear. And its newest “crafted” range is still all of those things even while it’s also a limited-edition drop made entirely in America. Essentially, it’s the closest thing to an American Carhartt fashion collection. 

Shop Carhartt WIP
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

(European Carhartt customers are used to these kinds of style-oriented garbs, but more on that later.)

While normal Carhartt is cool without trying to be, this feels knowingly stylish. The Carhartt Crafted Series is a line of vintage reproductions created in collaboration with the brand’s in-house archivists that debuted at the end of last year. Its seasonal drops have thus far spanned 15-ounce denim chore coats, a boxy military-flavored sweatshirt made from Carhartt’s heaviest fleece, and loose double-knee duck cotton pants. Typical Carhartt stuff but made from substantive fabrics informed by archival styles, priced slightly higher, and signed off with a new white and blue Carhartt logo patch and buttons engraved with Carhartt’s original heart logo. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And the newest range of Crafted classics? They’re the most handsome yet. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Crafted Series is taking a look at painters, reproducing 135+-year-old painter bibs in 9-ounce cotton drill, a fabric also utilized for its loose chore coat and straight-legged carpenter pants. All the material is in its undyed milky white state, accented by navy stitching that reinforces every panel and red stitching demarcating button holes. You won’t find these kinds of colorful flourishes on Carhartt’s regular no-nonsense workwear, but here they provide a nice touch of contrast against a beige base. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's the kind of fashionable set you’d expect from Carhartt WIP, the younger European spinoff label capitalizing on Carhartt’s fashion fame through streetwear collections and high-end collaborations. But no, this is the real-deal American OG leveling up.

Shop Work Clothing

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Carhartt Put the WIP in Whip
  • “Carhartt With a Hint of Vintage Margiela”: A Strange Korean Brand’s Strange Clothing
  • How This 50-Year-Old Carhartt Jacket Outlasted Every Fashion Trend
  • The King (& Queen) of Workwear
  • Somehow, Clipse Made Carhartt Workwear Even Tougher
What To Read Next
  • Finally, Luxury Carhartt
  • Nike’s ACG Air Max Boot Is Good. The Rugged Sneaker Spin-Off Is Even Better
  • New Balance’s Greened-Out Dad Shoe Has That Post-Sea Glow
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Mary Jane Sneaker Is No Plain Jane
  • adidas’ German-Made Croc Sneaker Is a Super-Duper Superstar
  • Nike’s Crimson-Colored Air Max Is Crispy Clean
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now