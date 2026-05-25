New Balance's All-New Strawberry Dad Shoe Gets Quenched

Nothing says summer quite like a refreshing glass of strawberry lemonade. Hold the ice. Put this fruity drink on a brand-new New Balance dad shoe, and you have a bonafide quencher on your hands — and feet.

New Balance's Made in USA 1300 8BH dad shoe is a fresh, citrus-drenched take on NB's brand-new tennis-focused dad shoe. No sneaker release is ever truly complete without an accompanying beverage.

Just take a look at any number of Match-infused NB dad shoes or mimosa-flavored 990s. If you can't match your drink to your bev, are you even living life?

New Balance's 1300 8BH sneaker, available on the NB website for $205, wears a peachy pink upper that serves as the proverbial sweetened strawberries, while the yellow "N" and heel tab represent the tart lemonade. There are refreshing beverages everywhere for those with the eyes to see them.

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As for the material composition, the 1300 8BH follows New Balance's standard code of style ethics with suede paneling, mesh inserts, and leather accents.

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When you're rocking such a fresh color palette, you don't really need to reinvent the wheel. After all this is an upgraded take on the OG NB 1300.

And even though it's a slimmer make, New Balance's signature dad shoe charm still shines through.

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