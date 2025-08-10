For Its 10th Birthday, Cecilie Bahnsen Reworks Its Past & ASICS Shoes for the Future

Cecilie Bahnsen's Spring/Summer 2026 presentation was a special one, celebrating 10 years of making pure fashion magic.

One name that's played a significant role in the brand's dreamy journey is ASICS, which was naturally front and center at the SS26 show.

Every model wore a pair of reworked white ASICS sneakers featuring either embroidery, shiny foil, or deconstructed details.

The ASICS sneakers were paired with an all-white collection of looks, which were archival pieces reworked into one-off pieces just for the show.

The results were a visual and stylish trip down memory lane equipped with signature touches like delicate sheer materials, voluminous details, and, of course, plentiful florals. It was nostalgic but also fresh and classic Cecilie Bahsen.

The designer named the SS26 presentation, "Hana-bi", which translates to "fireworks" in Japanese. Interestingly, the word is made of the Japanese characters for "fire" and "flowers," which perfectly sums up Cecilie Bahnsen.

There's always been a softness but also edge to the brand. Throw in a bit of streetwear energy, too. It's especially evident in the more technical designs and even its The North Face collab, which is like girlcore gone functional.

Cecilie Bahnsen has even wrapped ASICS' most hardcore running shoes in floral designs and even turned them into the Mary Jane-style "dad shoes." The brand's sneakers, alongside other women-led efforts, eventually opened our eyes to an even bigger footwear phenomenon, the era of girl-ified sneakers.

It's unknown if Cecilie Bahnsen will release the new SS26 ASICS sneakers or whether they were runway-only. However, a few pieces from the presentation are now available to purchase straight from the catwalk.

But for those simply wanting to relish the magic of the brand's past 10 years, the entire SS26 collection will be on display at Cecilie Bahnsen's new Copenhagen store.

