Cecilie Bahnsen & ASICS' SS25 Sneakers Are Dad Shoes With Flower Power

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers

Cecilie Bahnsen's ASICS collaborations have been going strong since even before the whole dad shoe thing was a worldwide phenom. So, Bahnsen knows her way around a techy ASICS sneaker, that's for sure.

In fact, Bahnsen and ASICS are such good pals that they created the ultimate flower-powered dad shoe for Spring/Summer 2025. Heck, these waterproof ASICS GE:-Terrain shoes are so good, you may as well call 'em mom sneakers.

Revealed during Bahnsen's September 25 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, the designer's new ASICS are slick, silver, and (as always) studded with textile flowers.

This time, Bahnsen swapped out her usual three-dimensional flora for shoes that're quite literally painted onto the slick shoes, interrupting the neutral tones of the upper with illustrative green and black.

And, perhaps best of all, Bahnsen ingeniously fastened her new ASICS GEL-Terrain shoes with an easy quick-lace system, the sort of tech you usually see on Salomon trail shoes. It's a satisfying balance of real-world utility — especially with the GORE-TEX lining — and Bahnsen's delicate aesthetic.

Bahnsen was up to even more collaborative excellence for SS25, simultaneously debuting a The North Face partnership on the runway.

All great stuff. And what goes better with flower-studded adventure gear than high-tech mom sneakers?

