Cecilie Bahnsen's The North Face Collab Is as Goth as It Is Floral

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Cecilie Bahnsen’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, named “Untitled Flowers”, is unapologetically Cecilie Bahnsen. However, it’s also unapologetically The North Face. 

The flower-filled world of Cecilie Bahnsen, complete with voluminous frocks and soft, sheer fabrics, has collided headfirst with The North Face.

And as a result, the outdoor clothing brand’s technical products have gone girlcore in a goth kinda way. 

It’s a combination of worlds first tested last season through Bahnsen’s debut TnF collaboration (releasing later this month on the Highsnobiety Shop), but taken to new extremes. FW25 is a more developed vision of what Cecilie Bahnsen hiking gear looks like.

In the 30-look presentation, flowery skirts are clipped into ergonomic backpacks, running vests are made in sheer fabric to match a billowing white dress, and insulated weatherproof material, taken from The North Face’s ubiquitous puffer jackets, is utilized for a flower-trimmed skirt.

Seven pieces in all for Bahnsen's FW25 TNF collab, including a pair of hiking boots.

In the middle section of the show, where every look became all-black, there was even a gothic quality in the voluminous shapes of the skirts.

Flowery, technical, goth: three words you can rarely use to describe a single outfit. 

On foot, to match the flowery outdoor clothing, were new flowery outdoor sneakers. Continuing her collaboration with ASICS, Cecilie Bahnsen previewed a new take on the Gel Kayano 20 sneaker. 

Everyday couture is the tagline under which Cecilie Bahnsen operates.

This is everyday couture for the mountains, and it's as dainty as it is tough.

