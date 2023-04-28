Sign up to never miss a drop
I Want to Drive the CELINE Car

Words By Jake Silbert
CELINE has its own perfume carrying cases, its own dog toys, and even its own damn hydrofoil. Now, CELINE has its own car and it kicks appropriate ass.

See, CELINE isn't collaborating with an automotive giant any time soon (I presume). It instead customized a vintage Moke car to create the one-of-of CELINE Moke car, a bespoke creation that you'll likely only ever see IRL if Hedi Slimane takes it for a spin in his adopted home of Saint-Tropez in the southeast of France.

Moke, for those unaware, is a car manufacturer produces a type of tiny jeep-like car initially produced by the British Motor Company back in the '60s for military applications.

Like so many other bits of vintage militaria, however, the Moke has been coopted by the greater culture and is now entirely free of the military industrial complex. Moke cars nowadays are mostly popular among the stylish beachgoing set, as their minute scale, open-air designs, and surprisingly spacious seating makes it easy to hop in and out, stashing beach supplies as need-be.

Famously, French screen legend Brigitte Bardot, who still resides in Saint-Tropez, drives a mini Moke.

Given that CELINE's Spring/Summer 2023 collection was itself a celebration of Saint-Tropez ease, Slimane saw it fit to create his own CELINE Moke, a physical manifestation of the luxurious beachside liberation key to CELINE SS23.

The resulting vehicle is painted a handsome green, complementing the natural tan hue of the wicker seats and spare tire protector and untreated leather accents.

CELINE's Triomphe logo also appears throughout, reminding passersby that no matter how nice their beach gear is, it'll never top this little speedster.

In an era where every luxury brand worth its salt is experimenting with custom rides, be they high-end scooters or bespoke bicycles (or the cases they come in), it's nice to see CELINE ride the line between curio and bonafide car.

Now, please, let me drive it.

