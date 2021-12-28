Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Do CELINE Boys Dream of Electric Surfboards?

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
Celine / hedi slimane
1 / 4

CELINE knew exactly what we needed for the holidays: a bizarre electric surfboard first revealed last week. Meet the CELINE e-foil, a super fancy version of an already expensive doohicky.

To understand the e-foil, you've gotta comprehend the hydrofoil, a surfboard offshoot that sits above the water and glides through the water with an undersea "wing."

Zuckerberg is a fan but don't let that put you off — the sport is actually pretty cool.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The e-foil is the same thing but motorized, allowing the rider to skim the ocean with or without the waves that ordinarily provide motion for surfers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Retailing for $10,000 or more, e-foils are pretty cost-prohibitive (not that it matters either way to Zuck) so you can only just imagine how much the CELINE e-foil's gonna cost.

CELINE proudly asserts that each of its made-to-order e-foils are made in France, meaning they're presumably manufactured by Tiki Factory or PWR Foil, though it's not possible to identify which company created the black, CELINE-branded board.

All that's certain is that you can only get the electric surfboards in France. As a teaser, CELINE released an Hedi Slimane-shot and directed campaign starring Nice-based pro kitesurfer James McGrath, who certainly fits the skinny, blond e-boy aesthetic Slimane's been pushing in recent CELINE collections.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The CELINE e-foil follows in the wake (pun intended) of garage's-worth of luxury vehicles, usually of the two-wheeled variety.

The KENZO Brompton bike, Stella McCartney Cannondale, Jacquemus Van Moof, Saint Laurent Super73, and Louis Vuitton cruiser all set the tone here.

Though CELINE isn't the first luxury label to take to water, at least its e-foil's more useful than Chanel's bodyboard.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Porter-Yoshida & Co.Snack Pack Pouch Scarlet
$245.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPOG Arctic Coat Dust H Brown
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
GmbHBerg Logo Crewneck Grey
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Porsche and the Norman Foster Foundation Dream a New Venice
  • Pop Quiz: Are You Ready for Luxury Fashion's Class of 2026?
  • Boys Just Wanna Wear Chanel
  • Only the Miu Miu Boy's Club Could Include A$AP Rocky, Nettspend & Willem Dafoe
  • Handwritten Valentine's Day Letters, From Valentino & Dream Baby Press
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now