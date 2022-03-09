Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your CELINE Scent Demands an Equally Luxurious Case

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Brand: CELINE

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at CELINE's website

Editor's Notes: File this one away in "Unnecessary Things That Are Fabulous All The Same."

CELINE's crocodile skin perfume case, sized to fit the brand's travel-sized fragrance vaporizers, is essentially a tiny, expensive thing to house another tiny, expensive thing — in my opinion, the definition of luxury.

Remember Neopets' Petpets, pets for your Neopet? And Petpetpets, tiny pet bugs for the most spoiled of PetPets? If CELINE's full-sized perfume is an olfactory Neopet, the travel-sized spray is a Petpet — and the travel-sized case is its petpetpet.

Also: it's $890.

Now, if you'd rather not spend nearly $1k on a glorified pen grip, the label also offers canvas versions for a $300. To be fair, though — if you've unlocked the level of life in which a $300 perfume holder seems doable, you might as well go all-out for the crocodile.

For those in the market for more fancy receptacles, why not try CELINE's dice case (howlite dice included), or a canvas and calfskin champagne case (Chateâu Margeaux not included)?

Write this down: your luxury belongings are nothing without their own equally luxurious holders.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
