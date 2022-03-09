Your CELINE Scent Demands an Equally Luxurious Case

Brand: CELINE

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at CELINE's website

Editor's Notes: File this one away in "Unnecessary Things That Are Fabulous All The Same."

CELINE's crocodile skin perfume case, sized to fit the brand's travel-sized fragrance vaporizers, is essentially a tiny, expensive thing to house another tiny, expensive thing — in my opinion, the definition of luxury.

Remember Neopets' Petpets, pets for your Neopet? And Petpetpets, tiny pet bugs for the most spoiled of PetPets? If CELINE's full-sized perfume is an olfactory Neopet, the travel-sized spray is a Petpet — and the travel-sized case is its petpetpet.

Also: it's $890.

Now, if you'd rather not spend nearly $1k on a glorified pen grip, the label also offers canvas versions for a $300. To be fair, though — if you've unlocked the level of life in which a $300 perfume holder seems doable, you might as well go all-out for the crocodile.

For those in the market for more fancy receptacles, why not try CELINE's dice case (howlite dice included), or a canvas and calfskin champagne case (Chateâu Margeaux not included)?

Write this down: your luxury belongings are nothing without their own equally luxurious holders.