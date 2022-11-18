It’s Gonna Be an Indie Sleaze Girl Summer for Celine

The picture above might look like a snapshot of a solid 'fit from 2010, but it's actually straight from Celine's Summer 2023 runway presentation.

Creative director Hedi Slimane gets back into his indie sleaze bag for Celine's Summer '23 collection, harkening us back to his Dior Homme days — an era where the designer's elevated take on the scuzzy trend earned praise from the glitterati.

For those wondering what the heck indie sleaze is, it was one of the many wild moments to arise from the aughts (there's an Instagram page, @indiesleaze, entirely dedicated the aesthetic).

Fashion wise, think animal print furs paired with plaid, t-shirts with bow-ties, and the infamous shorts and stockings combo. Essentially, anything went for indie sleaze.

Fusing elements of rock, grunge, and Bohemian-chic, indie sleaze was very much indicative of the 2000s' IDGAF attitude. Figures like Sky Ferreira, Kate Moss, and the Olsen Twins were essentially the inspos when the trend was all the rage, roughly from 2008 to 2012.

With the indie sleaze already making rounds on TikTok, Celine Summer '23 essentially issues the luxury starter pack for the 2000s aesthetic's renaissance.

On the runway, micro-mini skirts were styled with biker boots, Slimane's OG low-rise skinny jeans joined ballet flats, and teeny bikinis peeked from under sophisticated, tailored layers — all speaking to Slimane's superior balance of luxury and, well, sleaze.

This just in: shoulder bags are out. Celine's nook-of-arm Conti bags are in, reminding us of the early days when celebutantes like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian flashed their designer bags on their forearm.

Celine SS23's film, which Slimane directed, further cements the indie vibes with background sounds by The Libertines. After all, not only was the band's sound synonymous with the times, but its frontmen, Carl Barât and Pete Doherty were essentially blueprints for the indie sleaze look.

Saint Tropez served as a backdrop for the runway portion in the short film. The French Rivera's maritime influences are evident in the collection's branded sailor hats and nautical stripes.

On the other hand, the film's black and white visuals starring model Lulu Tenney took place in Ramatuelle, nodding to Slimane's journey from Los Angeles to the French commune upon taking on his role at Celine.

Celine Summer '23 essentially reminded us of three things: Y2K isn't going anywhere soon, Slimane remains the indie sleaze god, and skinny jeans are back (sorry, Gen-Z).

First Ferreira at the Met Gala? Now, Slimane's Celine? Get ready, aughts heads. The next phase of the trend's rebirth is looking quite luxurious and undoubtedly sleazy.