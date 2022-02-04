Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Is Probably Champion's Weirdest Collab Ever

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
champion-anrealage-japan-collab-collection (5)
Anrealage
1 / 19

Though it was founded in 2003 and has won various international prizes — even receiving an LVMH Prize nod in 2019 — Kunihiko Morinaga's ANREALAGE has maintained a pretty low profile outside of Japan for most of its existence, perhaps undeservingly so. Its new Champion collaboration likely won't make ANREALAGE any more famous but hopefully it'll attract more international attention. It certainly caught my eye.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Morinaga's a pretty genius pattern-maker and is obsessed with textile innovation, issuing collections with reflective, heat-sensitive fabrics and garments that can be rolled into a ball or adjusted using internal wiring.

Again, though it's far from a household name across the globe, ANREALAGE is pretty famous domestically, enough to have attracted collaborations with famous admirers like Nintendo, Takashi Murakami, and Fendi.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

ANREALAGE x Champion Japan is a worthy intro to Morinaga for the uninitiated, combining several of his signature techniques into one weirdly compelling collection.

Here, Champion's trademark Reverse Weave sweater is blown up to 3XL size, warped into the shape of a ball or triangle, and occasionally fitted with extra sleeves that allow the wearer to shape the garment around their body like a robe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Anrealage
1 / 11

T-shirts become ponchos and blankets are printed with co-branding and one of Morinaga's personal mantras: "God is in the details."

It's pretty advanced stuff and, yet, it's Morinaga using only a fraction of his powers. Note the lack of photosensitive textiles or even more adventurous shapes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Still, it's pretty impactful to see a Champion hoodie that can be worn normally or folded to create a three-dimensional geometric shape, the familiar becoming foreign.

It's indicative of ANREALAGE's far-reaching post-fashion ethos and it's also why ANREALAGE is the perfect partner for a familiar face like Champion. This is progressive design for the people.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Jil SanderLogo Sweatshirt Natural
$390.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPRedford Bandana Black
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPScript Leather Belt Natural Silver
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Hurley Goes Punk: The So Cal Staple Debuts New Collab with Travis Barker
  • Moncler's Mercedes x NIGO Collab Is Genius
  • “The Craziest Shoe Ever”: A$AP Rocky Schools Us On His Monstrous New PUMA Collab
  • You’ve Seen This Brand's Viral AirPods. You Have Not Seen Its Killer adidas Collab
  • London Meets NYC for a Practically Bookish Streetwear Collab
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now