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Vans’ Ibiza Inspired Slim Sneaker Is All About Controlled Chaos

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

There’s a Vans Authentic sneaker and then there’s whatever this is. Embellished to the max, this skate shoe isn’t just sporting spikes around the front but also distressed yarn around the back.

To call it wild would be an understatement. Say hola to the “Ibiza Pack”

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It’s the skater friendly silhouette we all know at this point. Arguably the simplest of sneakers out there, hence its success, no doubt. But like its namesake, it too can get a little feral at times.

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Paired with a gorgeously tonal maroon on the upper, the energy is anything but subtle. The distressed yarn brings a touch of chaos, while the studs up front add a healthy dose of “don’t mess with me.” 

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It’s still the Authentic underneath it all, grippy sole, low profile, with enough attitude to withstand  just about any summer lineup.

The shoe itself has always worked. Whether you’re a regular at the skatepark or not. The Authentic has always thrived in the sense of its effortlessness. Now, with a little craziness thrown in the mix, your feet can be the main character, Ibiza be damned. 

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In a sea of sameness, the Ibiza Pack is Vans showing it still knows how to let loose.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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