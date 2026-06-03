Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Studio Nicholson Made a Dress Shoe Out of an ASICS (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Valentin Hennequin
1 / 3
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

When wacky hybrid shoes are all the sneaker du jour, it takes a lot to do less, especially in an era where the wackier, the better.

Studio Nicholson's ASICS GEL-KINETIC SP sneaker, revealed exclusively by Highsnobiety, is a radical departure from high-effort stabs at hybrid footwear that smash together two disparate styles of shoe for the sake of scoring attention. There's a great deal of intent here, to be clear, it's just in service of a cohesive whole.

shop asics

Studio Nicholson put together pretty progressive take on a sneaker, offsetting a soft nubuck leather upper with a typically technical ASICS sole unit, creating a surprisingly elegant sporty dress shoe for the modern age.

What's really nice about what Studio Nicholson's accomplished here is that the shoe doesn't feel beholden to any particular age. It's a tasteful answer to today's tendency towards excess that could also slide in neatly with the bygone eras of freeform footwear experimentation. (It's also a worthy successor to Studio Nicholson's other urbane leather ASICS shoes.) This isn't merely a hybrid shoe. It's simply a handsome shoe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Valentin Hennequin
1 / 8

"Low-profile sneakers are everywhere right now, which is exciting, but we didn’t want to disappear into a sea of similar styles," says Felix O'Sullivan, Studio Nicholson brand manager. "Instead we wanted to challenge ourselves to rethink what a more formal sneaker could look and feel like. I think that comes through clearly in the shoe's refined and minimalist look."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

To create its latest ASICS, Studio Nicholson started with the ASICS GEL-KINETIC, a meaty silhouette whose sole bubbles with meaty slabs of cushioning. That part of the sneaker is intact, if rendered tonal for a graceful feel, whereas all the action is happening up top, where technical mesh is eschewed in favor of leather topped by a zip closure that even sports a matching nubuck pull-tab.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Perhaps the biggest tell of the effort that informed this shoe is what you don't see, as Studio Nicholson subtly minimized the amount of visible stitching to amp up the slickness.

In all black or brown leather, this ASICS GEL-KINETIC SP feels quite luxurious. In a release, Studio Nicholson notes that the intent was to create a pair of shoes suitable for either tailoring or casual outfits and, indeed, that fluidity comes across in the shoe's streamlined form. Whereas a leather upper slapped atop a sneaker sole has a tendency to read as abrupt, Studio Nicholson's sneaker really does feel smooth. But it doesn't live in any one world: It's weird enough to be a statement but tasteful enough to be worn any day.

This is an organic middle ground where neither stylistic cue overpowers the other and, as a result, a concept that could come across as gimmicky is instead realistic. Distinct, sure, but realistic. (ASICS has proven itself capable of walking that leather-sneaker tightrope time and time again, even though its various sub-labels.)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But something this special isn't for everyone, literally. Studio Nicholson's latest ASICS is exclusive to APAC and releases in South Korea on June 12 through a pop-up at the Seongsu outpost and a special website of Samsung Group-owned retailer BEAKER before debuting in Japan and China in July.

shop asics

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Jake Silbert

Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications, leading editorial teams, and publishing in print media. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and design, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake explores subjects that range from Tory Burch’s rebranding to the humble beauty of brown clothes to the last collaborative Louis Vuitton collection ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh, for which he conducted one of Abloh’s final interviews. Jake is perhaps best known for tackling divisive subjects, such as Supreme’s waning relevance, that incite discussion among even people who only read the article’s headline (believe it or not). Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting think pieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word about good clothing. That’s what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York City where he’s perpetually hunting for the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like a boomer. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, washed-out clothing, Simpsons podcasts, Dark Souls speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, sweaty summer humidity.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • It's Time to Take Under Armour's Fashion Game Seriously — This Collab is Proof (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Why Did This Artisanal Label Dip Its adidas Sneakers In Coffee? (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Under Armour’s Football-Kit Leather Jackets Go Hard (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A First On-Wrist Look at Audemars Piguet's High-Concept Watch Collab (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Bukayo Saka Makes Liquid Stone Island New Balance Look Ice Cold (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • You Don’t Know You Know This Balenciaga-Backed Artist
  • Studio Nicholson Made a Dress Shoe Out of an ASICS (EXCLUSIVE)
  • New Balance’s Newest Gator Is Proof the Archives Still Have Bite
  • Vans’ Ibiza Inspired Slim Sneaker Is All About Controlled Chaos
  • From ASICS to adidas, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • adidas’ Cubist Masterpiece Returns With Patent Shine
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now