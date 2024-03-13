Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Why Does Chance the Rapper Always Wear That "3" Hat?

in CultureWords By Bianca Giulione
Sign up to never miss a drop

Have you ever asked yourself, "What’s with that 3 hat Chance the Rapper’s always wearing?" We were curious too. Aside from piles of chains, designer garms, fresh kicks and gold teeth, most rappers don’t really have distinctive individual style, save perhaps for Kanye West's #dadcore look. With a single baseball cap, Lil Chano from 79th, and The Voice 2024 judge, has found himself a signature look that makes him stand out from the rest of the rap crowd.

So why does Chance The Rapper wear the "3" hat? And what’s the meaning behind Chance’s choice head accessory?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

First off, he’s always loved wearing baseball caps, and it was a form of rebellion for the rapper as a teenager growing up in Chicago. During a GQ interview, Chance had this to say about his love for baseball caps: “I used to always rock a cap when I was in high school and get them taken away. It was an excessive amount. Like, so often that at the end of each school year, there would be a box of all the confiscated caps. After they gave back a few caps to other kids, they would just give me the box because the rest were all my hats. So I think, in one part, it’s a rebellion.”

Prior to the “3” hat, Chance frequently repped his home team with a Chicago White Sox hat, and even released a few of his own official redesigns back in 2016. Deciding to switch things up with a new signature chapeau, he settled on a digit that would represent many important things to the rapper and family man.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

So what’s so special about the number 3? In that same interview, the Chicago rapper explains its meaning:

“I wanted to put something else on the hat. And so I decided to do “3.” I just thought that that made the most sense because it was the third project. Also, I was having a lot of trouble figuring out what the title of the project was going to be and what typography to put the title in. The original title for the project was, uh, The Magnificent Coloring Book. But that’s just so many words and it looks so shitty, no matter how I put it on the hat.”

So there you have it, the 3 on his hat stands for Chance the Rapper’s third mixtape Coloring Book, which followed his debut mixtape 10 Day in 2011, and 2013’s Acid Rap. Chance has also found that the number has taken on multiple meanings for him since he started wearing the hat - “I’ve rationalized it to myself that it stands for the third mixtape, the Holy Trinity, and the three-pronged family of myself, my daughter, and my girl.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

There’s a good chance 3 is his lucky number, as he was wearing the hat when he won 3 Grammys at the 59th edition of the awards ceremony earlier this year for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album (for Coloring Book) and Best Rap Performance (for “No Problem”).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If you are also fond of Chance's number 3, you can cop your very own 3 hat via Chance the Rapper's official web store.

For more meanings behind hip-hop icons, read about what Cardi B's hit song "Bodak Yellow" is all about right here. Or discover the complete evolution of denim in hip-hop, or the history of hip-hop jewellery.

We Recommend
  • Magic Ink tattoo being rewritten and redesigned
    Magic Ink's 'Rewritable' Tattoos Are About To Change Tattooing Forever (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Beauty
  • ear flap cap trapper cap
    Cold Winters Call For Flappy-Eared Trapper Caps
    • Style
  • rappers real names list Desiigner lil skies wiz khalifa
    An Exhaustive, A-Z Journey Through Real Rapper Names
    • Culture
  • 10 richest rappers Jay Z diddy drake
    Who Are Going to Be The Richest Rappers in the World in 2024?
    • Culture
  • Danny Brown's Quaranta promo image
    Tracing Danny Brown's Evolution Into the Best-Dressed Rapper
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Umbro x Slam Jam
    Slam Jam Is Making Umbro Cool Again
    • Style
  • adidas-copa-mundial-federations-pack
    adidas' Copa Mundial Just Got... Better!
    • Sneakers
  • fashion
    How Boring Masculine Clothes Became the De Facto “Nonbinary Look”
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Why Does Chance the Rapper Always Wear That "3" Hat?
    • Culture
  • Snow Peak GORE-TEX SS24.
    Snow Peak's First (!!) GORE-TEX Capsule Is the Real Deal
    • Style
  • Stéphane Ashpool
    France Will Not Be Outdressed at Its Own Olympics
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024