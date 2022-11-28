Christie's Auction Honors Many Greats, From Virgil Abloh to Serena Williams

Christie's upcoming auction is an homage to many giants of streetwear, sports, and sneakers. Aptly dubbed "The Greats: Streetwear, Sneakers & Collectibles," the auction house's latest sale will offer a range of covetable memorabilia and footwear, including a selection of Louis Vuitton's Nike Air Force 1s.

On November 29, fashion and sports collectors alike can bid on several pairs of the Virgil Abloh-designed sneakers, which released in July to frenzied collectors and Abloh archivists. Colorways up for grabs include the AF1 Low in gold leather, the chrome-toed AF1 Low, and the AF1 Mid in graffiti covered Damier checks.

Also by Abloh, a pair of Serena Williams' signed Off-White™ x Nike Flare 2s — designed exclusively for the tennis champion — is estimated to fetch as much as $20,000. The most valuable Abloh-designed lot, however, is a limited-edition yellow steamer trunk that Christie's values between $100,000 and $150,000.

Other notable offerings include Michael Jordan's game-worn 1985 Air Jordan 1 "Chicagos" (Nike recently reissued the basketball star's signature shoe); a pair of 2011 Nike MAGs, a replica of the Tinker Hatfield-designed high-tops featured in Back To the Future II; and ice hockey pro Henrik Lundqvist's Swarovski-embellished skates.

Throw in Kobe Bryant's game-worn Lakers jersey and Chanel's super rare Medicom toy fashioned after Coco herself, and you've got a banger of an auction.

Over the past several years, Christie's has positioned itself at the forefront of collectible streetwear, thanks to ventures including a massive Supreme auction, 2021's "Handbags x HYPE," and the launch of Department X, the auction house's dedicated streetwear, sneakers, and sports department.