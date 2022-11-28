Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Christie's Auction Honors Many Greats, From Virgil Abloh to Serena Williams

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Christie's upcoming auction is an homage to many giants of streetwear, sports, and sneakers. Aptly dubbed "The Greats: Streetwear, Sneakers & Collectibles," the auction house's latest sale will offer a range of covetable memorabilia and footwear, including a selection of Louis Vuitton's Nike Air Force 1s.

On November 29, fashion and sports collectors alike can bid on several pairs of the Virgil Abloh-designed sneakers, which released in July to frenzied collectors and Abloh archivists. Colorways up for grabs include the AF1 Low in gold leather, the chrome-toed AF1 Low, and the AF1 Mid in graffiti covered Damier checks.

Also by Abloh, a pair of Serena Williams' signed Off-White™ x Nike Flare 2s — designed exclusively for the tennis champion — is estimated to fetch as much as $20,000. The most valuable Abloh-designed lot, however, is a limited-edition yellow steamer trunk that Christie's values between $100,000 and $150,000.

Other notable offerings include Michael Jordan's game-worn 1985 Air Jordan 1 "Chicagos" (Nike recently reissued the basketball star's signature shoe); a pair of 2011 Nike MAGs, a replica of the Tinker Hatfield-designed high-tops featured in Back To the Future II; and ice hockey pro Henrik Lundqvist's Swarovski-embellished skates.

Throw in Kobe Bryant's game-worn Lakers jersey and Chanel's super rare Medicom toy fashioned after Coco herself, and you've got a banger of an auction.

Over the past several years, Christie's has positioned itself at the forefront of collectible streetwear, thanks to ventures including a massive Supreme auction, 2021's "Handbags x HYPE," and the launch of Department X, the auction house's dedicated streetwear, sneakers, and sports department.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
