Crocs' "Running Shoe" Clog Is Exactly What It Sounds Like
Crocs just flipped the script on its own legacy.
The Crocband Runner is what happens when classic clog comfort catches a runner’s bug, at least in spirit that is.
Recognizable silhouette, wildly new purpose, and “Runner” right there in the name. Will you be lacing up for a marathon? God, we hope not.
Built from ultra-light Croslite, these are shoes you’d assume are destined for quick errands and not so strenuous strolls, classic Crocs behavior. But the runner energy is everywhere: sporty stripes, gum outsole, retro midsole. It’s all track-ready, at least until you remember where you’re actually going (hint: it’s brunch, not the 400-meter dash).
Water-friendly, quick-drying, and easy to clean, they’re basically summer-proof. The heel strap is, as always, optional: lock it in for a pretend athletic moment, or flip it up for pure slip-on freedom.
The Crocband Runner isn’t out here chasing medals or sneakerhead clout. It’s just comfort with a wink, shoes that know their own joke and dare you to be in on it.
For those who get it, it’s a flex that doesn’t even break a sweat.
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