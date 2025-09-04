Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
COMME des GARÇONS Designed a Brand-New Blundstone. Can You Tell?

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
COMME des GARÇONS
COMME des GARÇONS HOMME's Blundstone collaborations are not a one-off. In fact, they're actually kind of a big deal. First, CDGH stepped in to christen a new look for old Blunds. Now, CDGH has its very own Blundstone shoe.

The Blundstone #2553 boot is an all-new silhouette clearly influenced by the tough Chelsea-style work boots that preceded that also bears obvious (and less obvious) COMME des GARÇONS touches.

Built for the rugged outback, Blundstone's boots are built to last with water-repelling leather, sealed seams, and pull tabs atop the ankle opening that add both visual flair and actual utility. COMME des GARÇONS changed none of that.

Instead, it printed a plaid pattern atop the usual Blundstone boot side gusset, maintaining a COMME des GARÇONS motif that’s surfaced in previous collabs and collections. And aside from that, it's hard to tell that this is a bespoke Blundstone.

COMME des GARÇONS
But look closer: CDGH subtly replaced the usual cushioned Blundstone sole unit with a bespoke Vibram model and smoothed out the heel panel for a more modern look.

But, wait. What does a humble workwear brand have in common with an Japanese fashion label?

Well, even though the brands might serve it up differently, they effectively turn out the same thing.

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME, a sub-label of COMME des GARÇONS, specializes in workwear-leaning garments and Blundstone is world-famous for workwear-leaning shoes.

Plus, CDGH has a history of collaborating with companies to create mostly normal iterations of mostly existing product, so conventional-looking Blunds are hardly outside its wheelhouse. See the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME Blundstone clogs released earlier this year for proof, which was quite literally the ordinary Blundstone clog with a special insole.

But, hey, as they say: if it ain't broke, refine it.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
  COMME des GARÇONS Designed a Brand-New Blundstone. Can You Tell?
