COMME des GARÇONS Designed a Brand-New Blundstone. Can You Tell?

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME's Blundstone collaborations are not a one-off. In fact, they're actually kind of a big deal. First, CDGH stepped in to christen a new look for old Blunds. Now, CDGH has its very own Blundstone shoe.

The Blundstone #2553 boot is an all-new silhouette clearly influenced by the tough Chelsea-style work boots that preceded that also bears obvious (and less obvious) COMME des GARÇONS touches.

Built for the rugged outback, Blundstone's boots are built to last with water-repelling leather, sealed seams, and pull tabs atop the ankle opening that add both visual flair and actual utility. COMME des GARÇONS changed none of that.

Instead, it printed a plaid pattern atop the usual Blundstone boot side gusset, maintaining a COMME des GARÇONS motif that’s surfaced in previous collabs and collections. And aside from that, it's hard to tell that this is a bespoke Blundstone.

COMME des GARÇONS 1 / 2

But look closer: CDGH subtly replaced the usual cushioned Blundstone sole unit with a bespoke Vibram model and smoothed out the heel panel for a more modern look.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But, wait. What does a humble workwear brand have in common with an Japanese fashion label?

Well, even though the brands might serve it up differently, they effectively turn out the same thing.

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME, a sub-label of COMME des GARÇONS, specializes in workwear-leaning garments and Blundstone is world-famous for workwear-leaning shoes.

Plus, CDGH has a history of collaborating with companies to create mostly normal iterations of mostly existing product, so conventional-looking Blunds are hardly outside its wheelhouse. See the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME Blundstone clogs released earlier this year for proof, which was quite literally the ordinary Blundstone clog with a special insole.

But, hey, as they say: if it ain't broke, refine it.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.