COMME des GARÇONS Is the Reason Nike's Cleanest Laceless Sneaker Exists

A collaboration with Nike and Comme des Garçons is as groundbreaking as florals are for spring. A laceless Air Max model, though? Now, that’ll turn heads.

The dress-shoe-like sneaker lives up to the collaboration's historic partnership, dating back to 2002. Now, once again, teaming up, this time bringing the “Air Max Dolce SP” to life.

Rippled sidewalls frame the silhouette, while a structured cage wraps a toe box that skews decidedly loafer. Nike Air in the heel keeps things wearable, though, despite the dressed-up execution.

CdG's rework brings patent leather surfaces, revised molds, and branding that whispers rather than shouts. Colorways stay true to the label's no-fuss palette, double white, double black, and both at once, obviously.

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The Japanese label has never been shy about digging through Nike's back catalogue, and the results speak for themselves.

From the Air Max TL 2.5 to the cult-favourite Air Rejuven8, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS has a knack for turning overlooked classics into must-haves.

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The Air Max Dolce is slated to hit Nike’s website this summer.

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