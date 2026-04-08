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COMME des GARÇONS Is the Reason Nike's Cleanest Laceless Sneaker Exists

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers
NIKE
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A collaboration with Nike and Comme des Garçons is as groundbreaking as florals are for spring. A laceless Air Max model, though? Now, that’ll turn heads.

The dress-shoe-like sneaker lives up to the collaboration's historic partnership, dating back to 2002. Now, once again, teaming up, this time bringing the “Air Max Dolce SP” to life.

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Rippled sidewalls frame the silhouette, while a structured cage wraps a toe box that skews decidedly loafer. Nike Air in the heel keeps things wearable, though, despite the dressed-up execution.

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CdG's rework brings patent leather surfaces, revised molds, and branding that whispers rather than shouts. Colorways stay true to the label's no-fuss palette, double white, double black, and both at once, obviously.

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The Japanese label has never been shy about digging through Nike's back catalogue, and the results speak for themselves.

From the Air Max TL 2.5 to the cult-favourite Air Rejuven8, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS has a knack for turning overlooked classics into must-haves.

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The Air Max Dolce is slated to hit Nike’s website this summer.

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