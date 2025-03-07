Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Who Else But Coperni Could Create a Tamagotchi Handbag?

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style

Coperni created a Tamagotchi handbag. End of sentence.

The ultimate name in tech-y fashion, Coperni is perhaps the only label that could (or would) devise a Tamagotchi-infused bag. And, as a miniature iteration of its signature Swipe Bag, the results are perfectly indicative of the French luxury label's entire oeuvre.

Coperni has long enjoyed much virality for its adherence to technical innovation, be that AI-powered pins, robot dogs, and, of course, the dress that it literally sprayed onto Bella Hadid's body.

Conventionally wearable? Not necessarily. Perfect click-temptation for generation that's never not always online? Indeed.

Coperni's Tamagotchi Swipe Bag, unlikely to see mass release, is a similar case (literally).

It's the idealized generalization of Coperni's fascination with new-school technology and Y2K electro-kitsch, a fusion epitomized by previous Swipe Bag experiments like the 3D-printed Walkman-inspired Swipe Bag that actually played CDs.

Some of Coperni's previous experimental Swipe Bags lean towards the label's futurist bent — thinking here of the bag made of meteorite and the one shaped of glass — but recent examples have tended to be amusingly retro.

With Coperni hosting a LAN-inspired presentation to debut its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, that certainly feels appropriate.

Though the Tamagotchi Swipe Bag is very likely a one- or two-off concept, Coperni's more saleable stuff hits a similar niche.

Its saleable football boot-inspired PUMA sneakers and recent Disney collaboration are the stuff of millennial dreams, retooled with evergreen appeal. But nothing offers commercial nostalgia comparable to a Tomagotchi Swipe Bag.

