Coperni's $45,000 Meteorite Bag? Well, It Rocks

Coperni isn't a stranger to a viral moment, often leaving the internet buzzing over spray-on dresses or star-shaped slingback heels. For its next trick, Coperni will turn meteorite into a handbag.

Coperni's popular Swipe bag is yet again at the center of its newest design, this time the handbag is handmade out of meteor debris freshly picked from the earth.

Coperni's Swipe bag is comprised of meteorite that literally fell on earth around 55,000 years ago, confirmed to be the real deal by Theatrum Mundi, a unique European gallery housing paleontological pieces collected from space and even the most famous sci-fi films.

Each Coperni Meteorite Swipe bag is kind of unique (aside from the same $45,000 price tag). For starters, no one bag is made from the same stone. "The meteorite will be individually sourced per each order and can come from various locations, depending on where the meteorite fell on earth," reads Coperni's Swipe bag description on its website.

With the Coperni bags made by hand in Italy, each limited edition Meteorite Swipe bag may look slightly different than the next dark stone bag crash-landing on a Coperni fan's doorstep.

Coperni's Meteorite Swipe bag first entered the atmosphere during the label's Fall/Winter 2023 show, where robot dogs handed off new-season handbags and snatched clothes off of the models. I mean, how else could they top their internet-breaking Bella Hadid moment?

Aside from its runway stunts, Coperni's products are known for wowing the crowd, particularly the season's newest Swipe bag.

We witnessed the Swipe bag turn into the Cinderella of celebrity style with a clear glass-based rendition. There was also the most recent SS24 Swipe bag made out of 99% air (the 1% was glass, of course).

At this point, each runway show leaves us asking, "What's Coperni going to do next?" While we'll be patiently waiting for the next big Coperni moment, one thing is for sure: Coperni officially made its popular handbag out of this world.