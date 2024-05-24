Coperni Made PUMA Shoes Wildly Futuristic Again

We're still not quite over Coperni's PUMA 90SQR sneaker, which married blokecore with formal footwear. But it's even harder to resist the pair's latest creation, which is just as visually pleasing — and ready to release very soon.

Indeed, Coperni and PUMA are back with another shoe collaboration, having transformed the recently revived PUMA Speedcat into a futuristic-looking stepper.

Coperni's PUMA Speedcat is yet another eye-catching treat by the fashion brand, starting with its molded faux leather uppers. The collaborative sneaker presents this geometric design, leading the eyes through an intriguing mix of smooth matte moments and shiny finishes.

What looks like normal shoelaces play loopty-loop across the tongue while Coperni branding lands on the sides in a contrasting hue. It's a sign-off on the sleek shoe that's both subtle and standout simultaneously. That can be said about the shoe's overall design.

The Coperni x PUMA Speedcat embraces quiet details that speak for themselves, topped with stylish classic tones. Coperni knows you can't go wrong with a good ol' black or white sneaker (or both, if you can't choose).

Coperni's PUMA Speedcat collaboration further advances the slim sneaker's successful return to the streets (PUMA's explosive year, too). The Speedcat continues to receive special attention from PUMA through ample in-line releases and buzzy collaborations. The 00s model was the shining star of the since-sold-out collaboration with Korean fashion label Open YY.

Now, Coperni's got next with its own cool take on the racing-inspired shoe, which are now available on PUMA and Coperni's websites.

You almost can't help but give into Coperni's cool products that almost always go viral, from its handbags made almost entirely out of air to spray-painting dresses on the world's biggest supermodel.

So, of course, Coperni knows how to keep folks on their toes with footwear that looks light years ahead of the sneaker game.