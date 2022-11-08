Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Winter Warmers at the Ready for C.P. Company's FW22 Campaign

Written by Sam Cole in Style
C.P. Company
Cult; it's not a word most are particularly keen on. It is, however, an apt way to describe the devoted fans and archivists that find a mutual home in C.P. Company.

Not unlike its counterparts within the realm of technical sportswear, the brand's devotion to creating top-tier pieces in some of the world's most diverse fabrications commands the attention of a diverse community – a community that CP celebrates for its FW22 campaign.

When you slip on a jacket, beanie, or swear armed with those iconic goggle lenses, you're pulling on a uniform; a silent nod to those that have made themselves part of the family.

This natural sense of community has been integral to the brand's longevity and has been celebrated through its loyalty program and now FW22's intimate campaign visuals.

Landing at the onset of fall as we prepare to baton down the hatches and wrap up warm, the campaign spotlights six characters of varying backgrounds as they interpret the collection to their tastes. Amongst the line-up is a visual artist, a student, founder, rapper, author, and designer, with CP the commonality that connects them all.

Throughout the visual treatment, key pieces from the FW22 armory make appearances, including the standout BA-TIC pieces (a personal favorite of mine), a selection of items from the Metropolis Series, and more.

If the campaign achieves anything beyond its showcase of the broad community at C.P. Company's heart, it's drawing you towards the FW22, which you can shop online now.

Scroll down to shop a selection from C.P. Company FW22

