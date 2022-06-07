C.P. Company's FW22 Jacket Line-Up is Full of Bangers

You've barely scraped together your summer wardrobe ahead of the season's official start later this month, and now you'll need to start penning your winter wishlist as C.P. Company pulls out all the stops for its FW22 collection for a line-up of some of its best outerwear.

I can't even begin to lie and say I don't go crazy for a bit of C.P. and Stone Island. Perhaps that's a British right of passage? Or that both deliver some of the industry's best and boldest outerwear lines. Technical finesse, unbeatable fabrications, and dye treatments that are second to none.

Season on season, I watch with keen eyes to see where C.P. plans to take its products next, and honestly, the last three or four years have been an impressive step up that has seen the brand level itself against the C.P. Company of old – a return to form, if you will.

C.P. Company

FW21 and SS22 both packed a fair punch, with plenty of desirable graphic tees, down jackets, and accessories in a beautiful range of colors, and now, with the presentation of FW22, that punch just got a whole lot bigger.

If we're to get one thing straight, it's that the full range of categories within FW22 has its strengths. Legwear has really upped the ante with a variety of fits, accessories have expanded significantly with new palettes and mixed fabrication styles, and coats are looking great, but the real star of the show is jackets – hands down.

Arguably the biggest banger of last season, the D.D. Shell Down Jacket makes a strong return in a variation of new colorways (a total of 8 this time around). Plenty of other down options are also on offer, including the more technical version of the jacket, an anorak variation, a goggle jacket, and two hoodless puffer iterations. Spoilt for choice.

C.P. Company

Of course, overshirts maintain a strong presence, while the Primaloft Outline Jacket provides a strong statement piece without being overly garish, and then there is my personal favorite, the BA-TIC Hooded Goggle Jacket. Perfection.

For those seeking out peak levels of C.P technicality, the GORE-TEX INFINIUM Mixed Down Jacket will make it extremely difficult not to part with your hard-earned cash.

You can expect to see C.P. Company's FW22 collection touch down later this year. For now, you can shop the current season's selection online.