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Crocs’ Tech-Driven Slip-On Is Rewriting the Rugged Mary Jane Playbook

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Crocs may not be known for its Mary Jane-esque shoes but after careful consideration, it probably should be. 

Especially when you bear in mind the Terre Tech, that is.

shop crocs Terre Tech

Proof that the ballet flat boom has officially reached the great outdoors, the Terre Tech takes a traditionally delicate silhouette and gives it a proper utility upgrade. It still has all the graceful lines you'd expect from a Mary Jane-inspired shoe, but now it's backed by the kind of rugged detailing that looks just as at home on a trail as it does on your daily coffee run. 

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That was always Croc’s superpower, right? Wearability.

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The ballistic upper brings the usual texture and toughness, while metallic accents stop things from veering too far into gorpcore territory. An adjustable midfoot strap keeps everything locked in place, and the chunky tread underneath is there for more than just appearances.

The result is classic Crocs,  slightly unexpected, a little divisive, and surprisingly convincing. It's delicate without being precious, technical without feeling over-engineered, and weird enough to stand out in a sea of ballet flats.

If you've been waiting for a Mary Jane that doesn't mind getting its hands dirty, this is probably the one.

shop crocs

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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