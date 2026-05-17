Crocs Put Its Most Stylish Trail Sneaker in Drive

Crocs just hit the gas on the Quick Trail Low, creating an all-new model called the Quick Trail Racer.

The Quick Trail Racer is basically the model in sports mode. It keeps up the signature low-profile outdoor-ready look, but it's now ruggedized and ready for even bigger hiking challenges.

Specifically, Crocs has applied monomesh to the uppers, making the sneaker not only incredibly breathable but also water-resistant. The brand also added more rubber protection around the toe, which helps keep out unwanted debris and adds some extra muscle and grip.

To be clear, the original Quick Trail sneaker is still here and stylish as ever. The clog brand is simply expanding the Quick Trail universe, starting with the Racer. A clog version is also available.

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Good looks certainly run in the family, as the Racer is set to debut in some nice colorways like "Trophy" and Utility Orange." Let's hope it also gets a Simone Rocha collab like its big brother.

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The Quick Trail Racer sneaker is scheduled to take its first steps on May 21, releasing through Crocs' website for $110.

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