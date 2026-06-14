This Ain’t Crocs x Toy Story’s First Rodeo

Crocs has spent the last few years masterfully transforming its foam clog from a divisive kitchen-and-garden shoe into the absolute king of ironic, high-concept collaborations. Its latest capsule, Crocs x Toy Story 5, builds on this momentum, dropping just in time to celebrate the upcoming cinematic premiere of the latest in Disney & Pixar’s iconic franchise.

Instead of merely printing movie graphics onto a standard silhouette, the Crocs x Toy Story pack completely alters the physical structure of Crocs' lineup. The clear standout of the collection is the Jessie Boot, a model that ditches the traditional low-cut clog format entirely, morphing the Croslite foam into a towering, functional cowboy boot silhouette complete with Western pull tabs and a rugged outsole.

The boot mimics Jessie’s outfit with a molded, black-and-white cow-print base contrasted against a vibrant red collar detailed with faux embroidered Western stitching.

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To lock in the authentic frontier aesthetic, the heel strap is finished with a shiny, gold-finished metallic buckle, while custom Jibbitz charms of her red hat and Bullseye the horse clip directly into the toe.

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Accompanying the boot is the Classic Clog Alien, a green variant that transforms the entire upper into the grinning face of Pizza Planet’s alien population, complete with pointy ears that serve as the shoe's side rivets.

Crocs proves again that it gets it. The Crocs x Toy Story pack fulfils the role set by a brand that refuses to take itself too seriously. It offers up a fun pair that bridges the gap between childhood play and ironic streetwear styling.

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