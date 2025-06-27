Oakley Eyewear So Elegantly High-Spec, It's Afro-Futurist (EXCLUSIVE)
Daily Paper has a vision for Afro-futurist elegance. And that future's so bright, you gotta wear Oakley shades.
Daily Paper's Oakley shades, to be specific.
In collaboration with Oakley, Daily Paper has refined two high-spec sunglasses to an artful ideal, honing Oakley's already streamlined eyewear with a smart sense for subtle suave.
Suitably, the Daily Paper x Oakley sunglasses are modeled by Djibril Cissé, retired football star known for a person style so expressive that it's still inspiring kids today.
Based in Amsterdam but steeped in the broader African diaspora, Daily Paper's oeuvre speaks to a genreless sense of evocative ingenuity.
Its core collections are based in the classics — denim truckers, loose-knit sweaters, sporty shorts for summer — but its personality is revealed in the details. Daily Paper has dabbled in treatments as distinct as heat-sensitive denim and reflective wax demonstrating a relentless hunger for innovation out of the ordinary.
Its Oakley sunglasses are a distillation of that POV, quite literally.
Daily Paper's take on the Oakley Gascan, described by the brand as representative of its Afro-Futurist approach, streamlines the signature Oakley frames with a matte finish that gently jars against their aerodynamic silhouette.
And on the louder side, Daily Paper's Oakley RSLV sunglasses are like a windshield for the face. Their frames are tinged dark and the lenses a muted warm hue that shifts depending on how they're viewed from the other side.
It's all in the perspective.
The collaborative Daily Paper x Oakley Gascan releases July 4 on Daily Paper's website and Oakley's web store for approximately $190.
