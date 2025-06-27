Oakley Eyewear So Elegantly High-Spec, It's Afro-Futurist (EXCLUSIVE)

Daily Paper has a vision for Afro-futurist elegance. And that future's so bright, you gotta wear Oakley shades.

Daily Paper's Oakley shades, to be specific.

In collaboration with Oakley, Daily Paper has refined two high-spec sunglasses to an artful ideal, honing Oakley's already streamlined eyewear with a smart sense for subtle suave.

Suitably, the Daily Paper x Oakley sunglasses are modeled by Djibril Cissé, retired football star known for a person style so expressive that it's still inspiring kids today.

1 / 3

Based in Amsterdam but steeped in the broader African diaspora, Daily Paper's oeuvre speaks to a genreless sense of evocative ingenuity.

1 / 2

Its core collections are based in the classics — denim truckers, loose-knit sweaters, sporty shorts for summer — but its personality is revealed in the details. Daily Paper has dabbled in treatments as distinct as heat-sensitive denim and reflective wax demonstrating a relentless hunger for innovation out of the ordinary.

Its Oakley sunglasses are a distillation of that POV, quite literally.

Daily Paper's take on the Oakley Gascan, described by the brand as representative of its Afro-Futurist approach, streamlines the signature Oakley frames with a matte finish that gently jars against their aerodynamic silhouette.

And on the louder side, Daily Paper's Oakley RSLV sunglasses are like a windshield for the face. Their frames are tinged dark and the lenses a muted warm hue that shifts depending on how they're viewed from the other side.

It's all in the perspective.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The collaborative Daily Paper x Oakley Gascan releases July 4 on Daily Paper's website and Oakley's web store for approximately $190.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.