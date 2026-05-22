Bad Bunny's Beautiful Red adidas Sneaker Feels Like Summer

Bad Bunny's adidas Ballerina sneaker is back, and in full bloom.

The newest pair lands in this truly vibrant "Vivid Red" colorway, also called "Flamboyán," after Puerto Rico's trees that feature these bright red flowers.

And like Puerto Rico's trees, which flower in late May, Bad Bunny's "Flamboyán" sneakers are right on time. The newest collaboration is set to release on May 30 on adidas' website for $120.

Aside from the red-hot colorway, Bad Bunny's adidas Ballerina sneaker keeps all of its usual details. Basically, it's still the Taekwondo sneaker but done Benito style.

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It still has its signature slender flat-soled look, complete with the easy bungee-cord shoelaces. The sizing tag once again lands on the heel, keeping up a tradition amongst Bad Bunny's more recent adidas sneakers.

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The Bad Bunny x adidas Ballerina sneaker has come in a few colorways, including classic black and off-white, as well as other vivid options like "Bold Gold." But with the latest red pair, he quite literally brings Puerto Rico summer to his stylish "Ballerina" sneaker.

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