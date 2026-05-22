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Bad Bunny's Beautiful Red adidas Sneaker Feels Like Summer

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Bad Bunny's adidas Ballerina sneaker is back, and in full bloom.

The newest pair lands in this truly vibrant "Vivid Red" colorway, also called "Flamboyán," after Puerto Rico's trees that feature these bright red flowers.

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And like Puerto Rico's trees, which flower in late May, Bad Bunny's "Flamboyán" sneakers are right on time. The newest collaboration is set to release on May 30 on adidas' website for $120.

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Aside from the red-hot colorway, Bad Bunny's adidas Ballerina sneaker keeps all of its usual details. Basically, it's still the Taekwondo sneaker but done Benito style.

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It still has its signature slender flat-soled look, complete with the easy bungee-cord shoelaces. The sizing tag once again lands on the heel, keeping up a tradition amongst Bad Bunny's more recent adidas sneakers.

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The Bad Bunny x adidas Ballerina sneaker has come in a few colorways, including classic black and off-white, as well as other vivid options like "Bold Gold." But with the latest red pair, he quite literally brings Puerto Rico summer to his stylish "Ballerina" sneaker.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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