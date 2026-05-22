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Over Being Flat, adidas’ Tokyo Sneaker Becomes a Thicc Runner

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas has decided to turn its flat-soled Tokyo sneaker into a thick running shoe called the Tokyo Contempo.

The Contempo is almost like an EVO SL mashed with the Tokyo. It borrows the sleek, chunky-soled look from adidas' beloved runner, which continues to be just as big in the running realm as in lifestyle spaces (the EVO has received classic Kith and Bob Marley spins).

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At the same time, the Tokyo Contempo also naturally features Tokyo signatures, like the classic "X" straps on the heel and some upper details. It's got its good looks, too.

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adidas' new runner-coded sneaker lands in two clean colorways, black and brown, alongside wavy metallic touches, plus the classic wide Three Stripes.

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There's not much information out right now about the Tokyo Contempo, aside from these official images from adidas. However, with these adidas pics in view, it's safe to assume they'll land on the brand's website soon.

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In the meantime, the regular Tokyo is still around in its low-soled format and stylish colorways. Those Mary Jane versions, too.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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