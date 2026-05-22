Over Being Flat, adidas’ Tokyo Sneaker Becomes a Thicc Runner

adidas has decided to turn its flat-soled Tokyo sneaker into a thick running shoe called the Tokyo Contempo.

The Contempo is almost like an EVO SL mashed with the Tokyo. It borrows the sleek, chunky-soled look from adidas' beloved runner, which continues to be just as big in the running realm as in lifestyle spaces (the EVO has received classic Kith and Bob Marley spins).

At the same time, the Tokyo Contempo also naturally features Tokyo signatures, like the classic "X" straps on the heel and some upper details. It's got its good looks, too.

adidas' new runner-coded sneaker lands in two clean colorways, black and brown, alongside wavy metallic touches, plus the classic wide Three Stripes.

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There's not much information out right now about the Tokyo Contempo, aside from these official images from adidas. However, with these adidas pics in view, it's safe to assume they'll land on the brand's website soon.

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In the meantime, the regular Tokyo is still around in its low-soled format and stylish colorways. Those Mary Jane versions, too.

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