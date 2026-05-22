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Nike’s Brightest Air Max Skate Sneaker Knows (Tennis) Ball

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike SB's Air Max Ishod is a skate shoe inspired by basketball models and featuring running shoe technology in its soles. It already knows ball, as the kids might say. Now, it wants to be a tennis ball.

Ishod Wair's next skate sneaker lands in this bold, almost tonal "Volt" colorway. Basically, the entire model gets covered in this bright neon green, with some black accents, all inspired by tennis balls.

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Underneath the court-ready look, Nike's Air Max Ishod maintains its sturdy, shred-ready design, down to the cupsole and breathable uppers (with visible Air tech, too).

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On a normal day, the Nike skate shoe offers an overall sleek design as well as street-ready colorways, like the classic "Cool Grey" and "Court Purple," which make it cool enough for life beyond the ramps. In "Volt," it's Wimbledon-ready.

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Funny enough, the annual tennis tournament is just around the corner, set to kick off in June. Nike's Air Max Ishod sneaker is expected to drop on May 29 through the brand's SNKRS app, landing just in time for the tennis festivities.

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The brand already freshened up its tennis classics ahead of the games. But a "Tennis Ball" skate sneaker? Now, that's a serve.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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