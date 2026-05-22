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New Balance’s Dad-ish Mary Jane Sneaker Is Extra Beautiful in Beige

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's that time of year again, a.k.a New Balance Breeze season. The laceless model is back for the warmer seasons in new colorways like "Beige Brown".

The classic suede and mesh uppers, including the Mary Jane-style strap, get bathed in this pleasing light brown color. And those chunky soles? They've been realized in what looks like a blackish-brown.

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The "Beige Brown" color scheme gives the laceless model a slightly more rugged edge, but in a good way. It doesn't take away from the dadcore-girlcore charm of it all. It only elevates it.

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I mean, the New Balance Breeze has never really had a problem in the colorways department anyway. The strapped-up sneaker has nailed the classic neutrals (New Balance Grey included) as well as pretty pink looks. And the ballet-coded flats version is no different.

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But for those in the mood for the classic chunky Breeze in beige, it's now available at some overseas stores. Remember: New Balance's Mary Janes are only available in certain areas across the water.

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And it may be hard to cop a physical pair, but on social media? They're basically the brand's best unkept secret. The Breeze is a viral summer star.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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