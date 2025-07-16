Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Dr. Martens Made Badass Boots so Good That They're Literally on Fire

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

Dr. Martens’ 1461 Inferno shoes are the most fire Docs we’ve seen in a minute, literally.

The iconic low-top DM Oxford lace-up shoe gets scorched with flame-etched leather that feels equal parts hot rod (with a hint of Guy Fieri), mall goth nostalgia, and post-industrial punk.

The flames pull straight from custom airbrush culture, think ‘67 Camaro, but make it wearable. Crafted from two-tone Arcadia leather, the upper is built to age over time, gradually revealing a metallic silver base. It’s patina with a punk phase.

This is Docs doing what it do best, remixing rebellion for your feet.

Dr. Martens
The 1461 might be its most buttoned-up silhouette, but this version is anything but quiet.

It channels early 2000s Demonia boots, Osiris skate shoes, and those flame-doodled Vans you cooked up in the back of algebra class.

There’s mall goth energy here, but make it Heaven by Marc Jacobs. A little kitsch, a little menace, and just unserious enough to work in 2025.

Available online for $220, the 1461 Inferno doesn’t reinvent the Doc Martens legacy, it just turns up the heat, just enough.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
  • Dr. Martens Made Badass Boots so Good That They're Literally on Fire
